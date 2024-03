Reading has a varied running scene, with a range of events and challenges across all distances and difficulty levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Reading O2O 1k, 3k, and 10k is a popular race, following Reading's waterways. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The Reading Half Marathon is the highlight of the running calendar, with 19,500 runners each year, and has a grandstand finish at the Madejski Stadium. If you are seeking trail-running and more extreme distances, the Mizuno Endure24 is a unique event, in which runners run as many laps of a 5-mile course as they can within a 24 hour time limit. It can be done individually or in teams, and despite its gruelling nature, manages to attract 8,000 participants.