Sheffield offers running events throughout the year for athletes of any level of experience. The city of Sheffield, as well as its neighbouring towns such as Doncaster, Huddersfield, and Wakefield host races across short and long distances. Alternatively, the stunning scenery of the surrounding Peak District offers adventuorus trail options. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Doncaster 10k is one of the most popular races at its distance in Yorkshire, with great facilities and crowds. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons to ultras, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The Sheffield Half Marathon is one of the UK's most popular races, as over 5,000 runners take on the hilly course. If you prefer trail running to road races, there are plenty of options nearby, including the Tissington Trail Half Marathon Weekend, which has a 5k option as well, or take on the Dark Peaks on a 14 mile or full marathon distance route.