Running Events in Sheffield
Sheffield offers running events throughout the year for athletes of any level of experience. The city of Sheffield, as well as its neighbouring towns such as Doncaster, Huddersfield, and Wakefield host races across short and long distances. Alternatively, the stunning scenery of the surrounding Peak District offers adventuorus trail options. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Doncaster 10k is one of the most popular races at its distance in Yorkshire, with great facilities and crowds. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons to ultras, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The Sheffield Half Marathon is one of the UK's most popular races, as over 5,000 runners take on the hilly course. If you prefer trail running to road races, there are plenty of options nearby, including the Tissington Trail Half Marathon Weekend, which has a 5k option as well, or take on the Dark Peaks on a 14 mile or full marathon distance route.
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
2. Mansfield 10k
Mansfield
10k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
3. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
4. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
5. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more
(86 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
6. Dambuster 10
Bamford, Derbyshire
10 miles
(33 reviews)
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
7. Runner Retreats - Peak District Trails Camp 2024
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
8. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024
9. The Hepworth Trail
Hepworth, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
10. Edale Skyline Guided Run
Hope, Derbyshire
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
11. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
(39 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
12. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
13. Linacre Infini Trail Run
Cutthorpe, Derbyshire
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
14. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(69 reviews)
Monday, 30 Dec 2024
15. Black Moon Rising
Sutton Scarsdale, Derbyshire
half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
16. Wayfinder Navigation Run - March
Longshaw, South Yorkshire
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
17. Edgy Trail Run (North)
Sheffield, Derbyshire
(3 reviews)
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
18. Peak District Challenge
Hathersage, Derbyshire
ultramarathon and more
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
19. Edale Skyline Guided Run
Hope, Derbyshire
10k
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
20. Peak District Trail Running Weekend
Bamford, Derbyshire
10k