Southampton unlocks a range of local running opportunities for runners of all abilities, either on urban streets or off-road on scenic trail routes. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distance races, from half marathons to full distance marathons, often take place on city streets, with large crowds and famous landmarks. The coastal Bournemouth Marathon Festival offers 4 different race distances, while the Great South Run in Portsmouth is one of the largest running events in the South, with over 20,000 runners. Beyond this, the Winchester Half Marathon is famously family friendly, and the Salisbury Half Marathon goes past historic sites such as Salisbury Cathedral. if you want to get off the tarmac, there are plenty of trail running options in the area, such as in the New Forest or along the epic Jurassic Coast.