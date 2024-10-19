Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Running Events in Southampton
Southampton unlocks a range of local running opportunities for runners of all abilities, either on urban streets or off-road on scenic trail routes. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distance races, from half marathons to full distance marathons, often take place on city streets, with large crowds and famous landmarks. The coastal Bournemouth Marathon Festival offers 4 different race distances, while the Great South Run in Portsmouth is one of the largest running events in the South, with over 20,000 runners. Beyond this, the Winchester Half Marathon is famously family friendly, and the Salisbury Half Marathon goes past historic sites such as Salisbury Cathedral. if you want to get off the tarmac, there are plenty of trail running options in the area, such as in the New Forest or along the epic Jurassic Coast.
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
1. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Temple Valley, Hampshire
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
3. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton, Southampton
10k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
4. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
5. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
half marathon
(2 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
6. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Winchester, Hampshire
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
7. Blended’s Backyard
Chilton Candover, Hampshire
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
8. Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Southampton, Southampton
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
9. Guided Summer Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
marathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
10. Guided 10k Pub Run
New Alresford, Hampshire
10k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
11. Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford
New Alresford, Hampshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
12. Andover Half Marathon
Andover, Hampshire
half marathon
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
13. New Forest Trail Run - Roundhill
Brockenhurst, Hampshire
half marathon and more
(204 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
14. Christmas Pud 5k
Gosport, Hampshire
5k
(53 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
15. Brutal - Ower Challenge
Copythorne, Hampshire
10k
Monday, 21 Apr 2025
16. Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile
Gosport, Hampshire
5k and more