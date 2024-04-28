Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Southend-on-Sea
Southend-on-Sea offers a huge number of events in the running calendar, either through the town and local area or making the most of the scenic coastline. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Big Fun Run series in Maidstone is a popular option, as is the Beerathon in Cuxton, where runners drink a bottle of beer at the end of each 3.75-mile lap. The Gravesend Floodlit 10k and 5k series is a regular event that allows runners to build fitness or set a new PB. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Thetford Iceni Marathon is a particularly scenic option, and takes in both Norfolk and Suffolk within the same route. There are also a range of trail events in the area if you want to get off-road.
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. Colchester Stampede 10k 2024
Stanway, Essex
10k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
2. Canterbury Riverside 10k
Chartham, Kent
10k
(97 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
3. Brightlingsea Challenge
Brightlingsea, Essex
marathon and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
4. Saltmarsh Half Marathon
South Woodham Ferrers, Essex
half marathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
5. Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile
Maidstone, Kent
10k, 10 miles
(106 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
6. Three Castles 50k
Rochester, Medway
ultramarathon
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
7. OutRun24
Tower, Essex
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
8. Finish Line Frolic
Hockley, Essex
5k and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
9. Remembrance Day Run
Brightlingsea, Essex
marathon and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
10. South Woodham Runners 10K
South Woodham Ferrers, Essex
10k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
11. Basildon 10k
Basildon, Essex
10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. Camuplodunum 2024
Colchester, Essex
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
13. Triple Trail 50
Chatham, Kent
10k