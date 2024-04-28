All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
East of England
ChevronRight
Southend-on-Sea
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Running Events in Southend-on-Sea

Southend-on-Sea offers a huge number of events in the running calendar, either through the town and local area or making the most of the scenic coastline. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Big Fun Run series in Maidstone is a popular option, as is the Beerathon in Cuxton, where runners drink a bottle of beer at the end of each 3.75-mile lap. The Gravesend Floodlit 10k and 5k series is a regular event that allows runners to build fitness or set a new PB. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Thetford Iceni Marathon is a particularly scenic option, and takes in both Norfolk and Suffolk within the same route. There are also a range of trail events in the area if you want to get off-road.

13 events found
Colchester Stampede 10k 2024
Booked 98 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. Colchester Stampede 10k 2024

Location

Stanway, Essex

Running

10k

Ticket£28.33 – £50
Booking perks
Heart
Canterbury Riverside 10k
Booked 24 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

2. Canterbury Riverside 10k

Location

Chartham, Kent

Running

10k

Star4.6

(97 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Brightlingsea Challenge

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

3. Brightlingsea Challenge

Location

Brightlingsea, Essex

Running

marathon and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Saltmarsh Half Marathon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

4. Saltmarsh Half Marathon

Location

South Woodham Ferrers, Essex

Running

half marathon

Ticket£29.50
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

5. Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile

Location

Maidstone, Kent

Running

10k, 10 miles

Star4.4

(106 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Three Castles 50k
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

6. Three Castles 50k

Location

Rochester, Medway

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£65 – £67
Booking perksFlat
Heart
OutRun24

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

7. OutRun24

Location

Tower, Essex

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £78
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Finish Line Frolic
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

8. Finish Line Frolic

Location

Hockley, Essex

Running

5k and more

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Remembrance Day Run

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

9. Remembrance Day Run

Location

Brightlingsea, Essex

Running

marathon and more

Ticket£22 – £38
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
South Woodham Runners 10K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

10. South Woodham Runners 10K

Location

South Woodham Ferrers, Essex

Running

10k

Heart
Basildon 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

11. Basildon 10k

Location

Basildon, Essex

Running

10k

Ticket£24
Booking perks
Heart
Camuplodunum 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

12. Camuplodunum 2024

Location

Colchester, Essex

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£20 – £27
Booking perks
Heart
Triple Trail 50

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

13. Triple Trail 50

Location

Chatham, Kent

Running

10k

Ticket£85 – £87
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 events
1
image
🇬🇧