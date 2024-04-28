Southend-on-Sea offers a huge number of events in the running calendar, either through the town and local area or making the most of the scenic coastline. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Big Fun Run series in Maidstone is a popular option, as is the Beerathon in Cuxton, where runners drink a bottle of beer at the end of each 3.75-mile lap. The Gravesend Floodlit 10k and 5k series is a regular event that allows runners to build fitness or set a new PB. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Thetford Iceni Marathon is a particularly scenic option, and takes in both Norfolk and Suffolk within the same route. There are also a range of trail events in the area if you want to get off-road.