Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Running Events in Stoke
Stoke gives access to some of the UK's most popular running events, across a range of distances. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. A great example of a charity event is the Race for Life 5k in Stoke-on-Trent, which is organised as a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Wrexham Half Marathon is known to be a fast and flat course, so is a great opportunity to set a new PB. Stoke mainly benefits from the running opportunities in the surrounding area: the major cities of Liverpool and Manchester to the North and Birmingham to the South host some large-scale running events. For example, the Great Manchester Run is the largest 10k running event in Europe. You can also access adventurous trail options in the nearby Peak District National Park.
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
2. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire
10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
3. RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon
Siddington, Cheshire East
half marathon and more
(121 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
4. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
10k and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
5. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
5k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
6. Market Drayton 10k 2024
Market Drayton, Shropshire
10k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
7. Buxton Half Marathon
Buxton, Derbyshire
half marathon
(23 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
8. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k
(50 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
9. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(25 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
10. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
11. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
12. Weston Park 10k & 5k
Weston-under-Lizard, Staffordshire
10k, 5k
(73 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
13. The Groundhog Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k
(5 reviews)