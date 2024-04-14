Stoke gives access to some of the UK's most popular running events, across a range of distances. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. A great example of a charity event is the Race for Life 5k in Stoke-on-Trent, which is organised as a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Wrexham Half Marathon is known to be a fast and flat course, so is a great opportunity to set a new PB. Stoke mainly benefits from the running opportunities in the surrounding area: the major cities of Liverpool and Manchester to the North and Birmingham to the South host some large-scale running events. For example, the Great Manchester Run is the largest 10k running event in Europe. You can also access adventurous trail options in the nearby Peak District National Park.