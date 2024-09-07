Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Sunderland
Sunderland is surrounded by popular running events that cater to runners of all ages and abilities. Local cities and towns hold regular races, or there are opportunities to enjoy the sea breeze with coastal runs or take on challenging terrains in the nearby North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. In South Shields, there is a popular 1-mile run on a Wednesday evening every month, or there is a Summer and Winter trail series available. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The nearby Great North Run is one of the highlights of the UK running calendar, attracting over 57,000 participants for the half marathon. There is also a Great North 10k earlier in the year, which has a grandstand finish at Gateshead International Stadium.
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
1. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Sunday, 5 May 2024
2. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
(176 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
3. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
4. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
5. RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Morpeth, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
6. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
7. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
5k
(117 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
8. Jarrow 10k 2024
Hebburn, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
9. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
10. Sunderland City Runs
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
11. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
12. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
13. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
14. Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler
Murton, County Durham
10 miles and more
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
15. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
16. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
17. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 18 Jan 2025
18. RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
(124 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
19. Save the Rhino Run 2024
Old Elvet, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
20. The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
21. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
22. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
23. Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Swalwell, Tyne and Wear
10k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
24. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
25. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10 miles, 10k and more
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
26. Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Swalwell, Tyne and Wear
10k