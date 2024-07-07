Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Swansea
Swansea has plenty to offer newbie runners, across all distances so anybody is encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Swansea Bay 10k is a particularly scenic option. For Movember, there is also a popular 1.5k, 5k, and 10k MoRun. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Great Welsh Marathon in Pembrey Country Park is Wales' oldest marathon distance running event, and there is also a Half Marathon option. The real pull of the area is the access to epic rural adventures: the Gower Coastal Trail Races offer three long distance events, or you can experience what military training is like with the Forces March or the Blake Runner Ultra Marathon.
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
1. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough
10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
2. Colour Course Swansea
Brynmill, Swansea
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Swansea Trail Half Marathon
Penrice, Swansea
half marathon, 10k
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
4. Swansea Epic Trail 10k
Penllergaer, Swansea
10k
(151 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
5. Beast of Bryn
Bryn, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area
(230 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
6. Buff Epic Trail 10k 2024
Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area
10k
Thursday, 26 Dec 2024
7. Glynneath Boxing Day 5 Miler 2024
Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
8. Inflatable 5k - Swansea
Swansea, Swansea
5k, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
9. Run The Trails Margam
Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area
10k