Swansea has plenty to offer newbie runners, across all distances so anybody is encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Swansea Bay 10k is a particularly scenic option. For Movember, there is also a popular 1.5k, 5k, and 10k MoRun. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Great Welsh Marathon in Pembrey Country Park is Wales' oldest marathon distance running event, and there is also a Half Marathon option. The real pull of the area is the access to epic rural adventures: the Gower Coastal Trail Races offer three long distance events, or you can experience what military training is like with the Forces March or the Blake Runner Ultra Marathon.