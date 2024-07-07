All Events
Running Events in Swansea

Swansea has plenty to offer newbie runners, across all distances so anybody is encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Swansea Bay 10k is a particularly scenic option. For Movember, there is also a popular 1.5k, 5k, and 10k MoRun. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Great Welsh Marathon in Pembrey Country Park is Wales' oldest marathon distance running event, and there is also a Half Marathon option. The real pull of the area is the access to epic rural adventures: the Gower Coastal Trail Races offer three long distance events, or you can experience what military training is like with the Forces March or the Blake Runner Ultra Marathon.

9 events found
2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

1. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K

Location

Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Colour Course Swansea
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

2. Colour Course Swansea

Location

Brynmill, Swansea

Ticket£14.95 – £34.95
Swansea Trail Half Marathon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Swansea Trail Half Marathon

Location

Penrice, Swansea

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(51 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly
Swansea Epic Trail 10k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

4. Swansea Epic Trail 10k

Location

Penllergaer, Swansea

Running

10k

Star4.8

(151 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Beast of Bryn

Saturday, 25 May 2024

5. Beast of Bryn

Location

Bryn, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area

Star4.8

(230 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Buff Epic Trail 10k 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

6. Buff Epic Trail 10k 2024

Location

Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area

Running

10k

Great sceneryTrail
Glynneath Boxing Day 5 Miler 2024

Thursday, 26 Dec 2024

7. Glynneath Boxing Day 5 Miler 2024

Location

Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area

Road
Inflatable 5k - Swansea

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

8. Inflatable 5k - Swansea

Location

Swansea, Swansea

Running

5k, 10k

Run The Trails Margam
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

9. Run The Trails Margam

Location

Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area

Running

10k

Ticket£24.99 – £39.99
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 events
