Running Events in York, Yorkshire and the Humber 2024-2025

Runners of all abilities can find a range of events and challenges in York, Yorkshire, and the Humber. If you like to mix your running with a culinary experience, book in for the Marathon du Malton 10k, which has plenty of gourmet food and drink stops along the course. For longer distances, the Yorkshire Marathon is one of the UK’s most popular, with over 7,000 participants, and the Ripon Ultra takes you through stunning scenery.