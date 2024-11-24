Home
ChevronRight
Running
ChevronRight
York, Yorkshire and the Humber
Applied Filters
Running
  • Running (4)Obstacle (1)
  • Distance
    ChevronUp
    & Up

Running Events in York, Yorkshire and the Humber 2024-2025

Runners of all abilities can find a range of events and challenges in York, Yorkshire, and the Humber. If you like to mix your running with a culinary experience, book in for the Marathon du Malton 10k, which has plenty of gourmet food and drink stops along the course. For longer distances, the Yorkshire Marathon is one of the UK’s most popular, with over 7,000 participants, and the Ripon Ultra takes you through stunning scenery.

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons
4events found
Sort
Sort
Search
York 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun

Sunday, Nov 24, 2024

1. York 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun

Location

Racecourse Road, Knavesmire Road, York YO23 1EX, UK

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Ticket£10 – £25
Booking perks
Heart
Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, Jul 21, 2024

2. Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024

Location

York, North Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more

Star4.5

(44 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile York

Sunday, May 12, 2024

3. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile York

Location

New Earswick, York

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Endure24 Leeds 2024

Saturday, Jun 29, 2024

4. Endure24 Leeds 2024

Location

Wetherby, West Yorkshire

Great scenery
Heart
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events
1
image
🇬🇧