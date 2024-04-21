All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Marathons
ChevronRight
London
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Half Marathons

Marathons in London

The marathon distance is 26.2 miles, or 42.2km. They are often seen as one of the main goals in a runner's lifetime. Completing one is a real feat of mental and physical resilience, and requires a serious amount of commitment and training if you are seeking a bragworthy time. The London Marathon is one of the most famous and biggest marathons in the world, and is one of the six world marathon majors. Each year it attracts over 40,000 participants and 800,000 spectators. It is also a relatively flat and fast course, so it is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a new PB. The London Marathon is also famous for its fundraising ability - it has raised over £1 billion for different charities since it started in 1981. There are other marathons in London available, which don't have as large crowds but access some stunning scenery, such as long the Thames path.

47 events found
2024 TCS London Marathon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 TCS London Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Star4.9

(53 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
Booked 188 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

3. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.5

(649 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Booked 21 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

4. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(27 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

5. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £48
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

6. PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.50 – £33.50
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Richmond Park Marathon
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

7. Richmond Park Marathon

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Star4.0

(16 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
PHOENIX - Denbies Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

8. PHOENIX - Denbies Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

9. PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.50 – £33.50
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

10. Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Croydon, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.3

(32 reviews)

Ticket£45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Thames Meander – Summer

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

11. Thames Meander – Summer

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.3

(78 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
PHOENIX - Prosecco Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

12. PHOENIX - Prosecco Run

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£20 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

13. Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Woldingham, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.6

(21 reviews)

Ticket£45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

14. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.2

(52 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £51.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Thames Meander – Autumn
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

15. Thames Meander – Autumn

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star3.9

(83 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
PHOENIX - Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

16. PHOENIX - Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
PHOENIX Fridays - Pyjama Friday

Friday, 8 Mar 2024

17. PHOENIX Fridays - Pyjama Friday

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£29.99 – £31.99
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - Cheeky Chips

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

18. PHOENIX - Cheeky Chips

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - Runificent 4 & Annabel's 300th Half Marathon

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

19. PHOENIX - Runificent 4 & Annabel's 300th Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Fortitude Scroll - TiT Day 1

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

20. PHOENIX - The Fortitude Scroll - TiT Day 1

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Gauntlet Scroll - TiT Day 2

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

21. PHOENIX - The Gauntlet Scroll - TiT Day 2

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Dauntless Scroll - TiT Day 3

Monday, 25 Mar 2024

22. PHOENIX - The Dauntless Scroll - TiT Day 3

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Resolute Scroll - TiT Day 4

Tuesday, 26 Mar 2024

23. PHOENIX - The Resolute Scroll - TiT Day 4

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Perseverance Scroll - TiT Day 5

Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024

24. PHOENIX - The Perseverance Scroll - TiT Day 5

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Adversity Scroll - TiT Day 6

Thursday, 28 Mar 2024

25. PHOENIX - The Adversity Scroll - TiT Day 6

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Intrepid Scroll - TiT Day 7

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

26. PHOENIX - The Intrepid Scroll - TiT Day 7

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Indomitable Scroll - TiT Day 8

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

27. PHOENIX - The Indomitable Scroll - TiT Day 8

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Unbreakable Scroll - TiT Day 9

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

28. PHOENIX - The Unbreakable Scroll - TiT Day 9

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Invincible Scroll - TiT Day 10

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

29. PHOENIX - The Invincible Scroll - TiT Day 10

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Silver Scroll - TweT Day 11

Tuesday, 2 Apr 2024

30. PHOENIX - The Silver Scroll - TweT Day 11

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Golden Scroll - TweT Day 12

Wednesday, 3 Apr 2024

31. PHOENIX - The Golden Scroll - TweT Day 12

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

32. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

33. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£24 – £33
Booking perks
Heart
Phoenix - NOT the London Marathon Run 2024

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

34. Phoenix - NOT the London Marathon Run 2024

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Saturday, 4 May 2024

35. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - HERCULES Labour Nine

Sunday, 5 May 2024

36. PHOENIX - HERCULES Labour Nine

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

37. PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Sunday, 12 May 2024

38. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here

Saturday, 25 May 2024

39. PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland

Sunday, 26 May 2024

40. PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

41. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - D-Day - Military Series Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

42. PHOENIX - D-Day - Military Series Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - Battle of Britain - Military Series Run

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

43. PHOENIX - Battle of Britain - Military Series Run

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - Olympic Run

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

44. PHOENIX - Olympic Run

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£37.95 – £39.95
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Riverside Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 30 Nov 2024

45. Riverside Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£31.50 – £33.50
Booking perksTrail
Heart
PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

46. PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - Year End Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 28 Dec 2024

47. PHOENIX - Year End Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£31.50 – £33.50
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 47 of 47 events
1

About Marathons in London

The famous marathon distance (26.2 miles) is loved by participants and spectators alike. People run marathons for many different reasons, either for a loved one, for a personal goal or for a great cause. In 2016, Shannon Foudy became the one millionth runner to complete the London Marathon.

What are the best marathons?

If you're thinking of running a marathon, London is not only the most popular but also one of the flattest around, so it's a great place to push for a PB. But, it is balloted and you can expect stiff competition for places. If you do miss out on a place, there are still many other great races right here in London. The Richmond Marathon, part of the RunFest, has a comparatively tiny field (around 400 entries) but follows an especially pretty route through Kew Gardens. If you need something a little more low key, Hermes Running do the Thames Meander Marathon & Half in spring, summer and winter.

How long will it take me to run a marathon?

The average time for London Marathon finishers in 2018 was 3h48m for males and 4h23m for females. Both these times are about 20 minutes faster than the global average. Top tip, don't worry about what others are doing, or who overtakes you, stick to your game plan and enjoy the ride.

If you're interested in knowing how fast you can really go in London, the world record for women was set in London by our very own Paula Radcliffe in 2003 at 2h15m and is still proving tough to beat. The men's record was beaten in Berlin in 2018 by Eliud Kipchoge and at 2:01:39 is pushing close to breaking the elusive 2 hour barrier.

How do you train for a marathon?

You definitely need to invest in some training for a marathon, so check out our training plan, with nutrition and race tips included. Training for a marathon takes time and dedication. We recommend starting 16 weeks prior to race day, regardless of whether you are entering your first race or looking to hit a new PB.

image
🇬🇧