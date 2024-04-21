Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
The marathon distance is 26.2 miles, or 42.2km. They are often seen as one of the main goals in a runner's lifetime. Completing one is a real feat of mental and physical resilience, and requires a serious amount of commitment and training if you are seeking a bragworthy time. The London Marathon is one of the most famous and biggest marathons in the world, and is one of the six world marathon majors. Each year it attracts over 40,000 participants and 800,000 spectators. It is also a relatively flat and fast course, so it is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a new PB. The London Marathon is also famous for its fundraising ability - it has raised over £1 billion for different charities since it started in 1981. There are other marathons in London available, which don't have as large crowds but access some stunning scenery, such as long the Thames path.
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 TCS London Marathon
London, Greater London
marathon
(53 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
London, Greater London
marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
3. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k, 5k
(649 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
5. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
London, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
7. Richmond Park Marathon
Greater London, Greater London
marathon
(16 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
8. PHOENIX - Denbies Marathon & Half Marathon
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
9. PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
10. Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon
Croydon, Greater London
marathon, half marathon
(32 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
11. Thames Meander – Summer
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(78 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
12. PHOENIX - Prosecco Run
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
13. Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon
Woldingham, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
14. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
half marathon, marathon
(52 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
15. Thames Meander – Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(83 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
16. PHOENIX - Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
(13 reviews)
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
17. PHOENIX Fridays - Pyjama Friday
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
18. PHOENIX - Cheeky Chips
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
19. PHOENIX - Runificent 4 & Annabel's 300th Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
20. PHOENIX - The Fortitude Scroll - TiT Day 1
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
21. PHOENIX - The Gauntlet Scroll - TiT Day 2
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Monday, 25 Mar 2024
22. PHOENIX - The Dauntless Scroll - TiT Day 3
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Tuesday, 26 Mar 2024
23. PHOENIX - The Resolute Scroll - TiT Day 4
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
24. PHOENIX - The Perseverance Scroll - TiT Day 5
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Thursday, 28 Mar 2024
25. PHOENIX - The Adversity Scroll - TiT Day 6
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
26. PHOENIX - The Intrepid Scroll - TiT Day 7
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
27. PHOENIX - The Indomitable Scroll - TiT Day 8
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
28. PHOENIX - The Unbreakable Scroll - TiT Day 9
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
29. PHOENIX - The Invincible Scroll - TiT Day 10
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Tuesday, 2 Apr 2024
30. PHOENIX - The Silver Scroll - TweT Day 11
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Wednesday, 3 Apr 2024
31. PHOENIX - The Golden Scroll - TweT Day 12
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
32. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
33. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
34. Phoenix - NOT the London Marathon Run 2024
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
35. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
36. PHOENIX - HERCULES Labour Nine
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
37. PHOENIX - The Neo Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
38. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 25 May 2024
39. PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
40. PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
41. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
42. PHOENIX - D-Day - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
43. PHOENIX - Battle of Britain - Military Series Run
Dorking, Surrey
marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
44. PHOENIX - Olympic Run
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
45. Riverside Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
46. PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 28 Dec 2024
47. PHOENIX - Year End Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon, 10k
About Marathons in London
The famous marathon distance (26.2 miles) is loved by participants and spectators alike. People run marathons for many different reasons, either for a loved one, for a personal goal or for a great cause. In 2016, Shannon Foudy became the one millionth runner to complete the London Marathon.
What are the best marathons?
If you're thinking of running a marathon, London is not only the most popular but also one of the flattest around, so it's a great place to push for a PB. But, it is balloted and you can expect stiff competition for places. If you do miss out on a place, there are still many other great races right here in London. The Richmond Marathon, part of the RunFest, has a comparatively tiny field (around 400 entries) but follows an especially pretty route through Kew Gardens. If you need something a little more low key, Hermes Running do the Thames Meander Marathon & Half in spring, summer and winter.
How long will it take me to run a marathon?
The average time for London Marathon finishers in 2018 was 3h48m for males and 4h23m for females. Both these times are about 20 minutes faster than the global average. Top tip, don't worry about what others are doing, or who overtakes you, stick to your game plan and enjoy the ride.
If you're interested in knowing how fast you can really go in London, the world record for women was set in London by our very own Paula Radcliffe in 2003 at 2h15m and is still proving tough to beat. The men's record was beaten in Berlin in 2018 by Eliud Kipchoge and at 2:01:39 is pushing close to breaking the elusive 2 hour barrier.
How do you train for a marathon?
You definitely need to invest in some training for a marathon, so check out our training plan, with nutrition and race tips included. Training for a marathon takes time and dedication. We recommend starting 16 weeks prior to race day, regardless of whether you are entering your first race or looking to hit a new PB.