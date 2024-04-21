From our partners
Top Marathons in the UK
Events that our community are currently loving
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
London, Greater London
marathon
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
Running GP Oulton Park - March
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(159 reviews)
Choose your terrain
Pound the pavement or take to the trailsAll running events
Last minute start lines
No weekend plans? Look no further.
Races this weekend
Races next weekend
Discover something a little different
Add a little spice to your start line
Need more inspiration?
Collections of events from our community
Top rated for Great Atmosphere
Top rated for Amazing Scenery
Share, Remember
Popular UK Marathons
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
London, Greater London
marathon
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
Running GP Oulton Park - March
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(159 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
(176 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
Croft Motor Circuit Running GP
Dalton-on-Tees, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
marathon, 5k and more
(83 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k, 5k
(649 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
TEC Lake District Challenge
Grange, Cumbria
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Marathons by location
Great runs across the UK
Find Marathons by month
When do you want to run?
About us
Let’s Do This is on a mission to help more people discover epic experiences than any other community on the planet. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly 5k fun run or an Ironman triathlon, we list more mass-participation sports events than any other website on the planet. Join the million plus people that have discovered their epic experiences through Let’s Do This.
Other popular distances
The tried and true distances all runners love
About marathons in the UK
Marathons are 26.2 miles long (or 42.2k) and make up some of the most popular and spectacular races held in the UK. People run marathons for many different reasons, either for a loved one, a personal goal or for a great cause. In 2016, Shannon Foudy became the one millionth runner to complete the London Marathon.
What are the best marathon events?
The most famous is the London Marathon, which last year produced a record 40,000+ finishers and over 800,000 spectators flooded the streets to cheer them on. If you're thinking of running a marathon, London is not only the most popular but also one of the flattest, so it's a great place to push for a PB. If you missed out on a ballot place, other super flat marathons include ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon, Brighton Marathon, and Edinburgh Marathon. These are held in the spring / early summer, around the same time as the London Marathon. If you're looking for something a little more off the beaten path, the New Forest Marathon, Baxters Loch Ness Marathon (watch out for Nessie) and Yorkshire Marathon all run from late summer into autumn.
How long will it take me to run a marathon?
The average time for London Marathon finishers in 2018 was 3h48m for males and 4h23m for females. This is significantly faster than the global average of around 4h13m and 4h42m for men and women respectively. Don't focus too much on what others are doing, keep your own pace and don't worry if you're overtaken by an inflatable T-Rex, they can be pretty speedy!
Keep in mind that your finishing time can be greatly affected by the course, some marathons are particularly fast (e.g. Berlin, London), and the average time for different marathons can vary - make sure you check out the course maps and elevation profiles to get a feel for the route.
For trivia fans, the world record for women was set in London by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 at 2h15m25s and is still proving tough to beat. The men's record was beaten in Berlin in 2018 by Eliud Kipchoge and at 2h01m39s is pushing close to breaking the elusive 2 hour barrier.
How do you train for a marathon?
Training for a marathon takes time and dedication. We recommend starting 16 weeks prior to race day, regardless of whether you are entering your first race or looking to hit a new PB.