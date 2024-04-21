🐣 Pay less with early bird access - Click to see our full list of early bird event offers
All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Marathons

UK Marathons: 2024 - 2025

View all marathons
Image of people at Marathons in the United Kingdom
The marathon distance is 26.2 miles, or 42.2km. They are often seen as one of the main goals in a runner's lifetime. Completing one is a real feat of mental and physical resilience, and requires a serious amount of commitment and training if you are seeking a bragworthy time. Most marathons in the UK take part in the major cities, taking you through streets lined with cheering crowds and a vibrant atmosphere and passing historic landmarks. The London Marathon is the most famous of these, and is one of the six world marathon majors. Other marathons might take you out of the city and into the UK's stunning rural scenery. Some routes take in the national parks or the rugged coasts, so these races are a great way to see some incredible views while also achieving something incredible. Marathons are also amazing fundraising opportunities if you're feeling charitable. The London Marathon has raised over £1 billion since it started in 1981.
Benefits of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Top Marathons in the UK

Events that our community are currently loving

2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
Booked 188 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
Running GP Oulton Park - March
Booked 145 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TOMORROW

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Running GP Oulton Park - March

Location

Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(159 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart

Choose your terrain

Pound the pavement or take to the trails

All running events
Road runs

Road runs

see upcoming races

Trail runs

Trail runs

see upcoming races

Night runs

Night runs

see upcoming races

Last minute start lines

No weekend plans? Look no further.

Races this weekend

Races this weekend

Races next weekend

Races next weekend

Discover something a little different

Add a little spice to your start line

Night runsFun runsBeer & wine runsRelay runsRunning festivalsMore

Need more inspiration?

Collections of events from our community

[object Object]

Top rated for Great Atmosphere

[object Object]

Top rated for Amazing Scenery

app left
app right
Train, Chat, Cheer,
Share, Remember
ldt together
app store
google play

Popular UK Marathons

2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
Booked 188 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Ticket£30 – £40
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Heart
Running GP Oulton Park - March
Booked 145 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TOMORROW

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Running GP Oulton Park - March

Location

Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(159 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Heart
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Booked 127 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
Heart
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

Star4.4

(176 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £52
Heart
Croft Motor Circuit Running GP
Booked 45 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

Croft Motor Circuit Running GP

Location

Dalton-on-Tees, North Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £47
Heart
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Booked 46 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£35 – £75
Heart
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Heart
The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Booked 47 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

The Sunset Running Festival 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

marathon, 5k and more

Star4.3

(83 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £60
Heart
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.5

(649 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £67
Heart
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Booked 21 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(27 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £55
Heart
TEC Lake District Challenge
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

TEC Lake District Challenge

Location

Grange, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£33 – £80
Heart

Marathons by location

Great runs across the UK

West MidlandsNorth WestSouth EastLondonYorkshire and the HumberScotlandEast of EnglandSouth WestWalesNorth EastNorthern IrelandEast Midlands

Find Marathons by month

When do you want to run?

MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruary

About us

Let’s Do This is on a mission to help more people discover epic experiences than any other community on the planet. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly 5k fun run or an Ironman triathlon, we list more mass-participation sports events than any other website on the planet. Join the million plus people that have discovered their epic experiences through Let’s Do This.

The team

Other popular distances

The tried and true distances all runners love

5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltra MarathonAll

About marathons in the UK

Marathons are 26.2 miles long (or 42.2k) and make up some of the most popular and spectacular races held in the UK. People run marathons for many different reasons, either for a loved one, a personal goal or for a great cause. In 2016, Shannon Foudy became the one millionth runner to complete the London Marathon.

What are the best marathon events?

The most famous is the London Marathon, which last year produced a record 40,000+ finishers and over 800,000 spectators flooded the streets to cheer them on. If you're thinking of running a marathon, London is not only the most popular but also one of the flattest, so it's a great place to push for a PB. If you missed out on a ballot place, other super flat marathons include ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon, Brighton Marathon, and Edinburgh Marathon. These are held in the spring / early summer, around the same time as the London Marathon. If you're looking for something a little more off the beaten path, the New Forest Marathon, Baxters Loch Ness Marathon (watch out for Nessie) and Yorkshire Marathon all run from late summer into autumn.

How long will it take me to run a marathon?

The average time for London Marathon finishers in 2018 was 3h48m for males and 4h23m for females. This is significantly faster than the global average of around 4h13m and 4h42m for men and women respectively. Don't focus too much on what others are doing, keep your own pace and don't worry if you're overtaken by an inflatable T-Rex, they can be pretty speedy!

Keep in mind that your finishing time can be greatly affected by the course, some marathons are particularly fast (e.g. Berlin, London), and the average time for different marathons can vary - make sure you check out the course maps and elevation profiles to get a feel for the route.

For trivia fans, the world record for women was set in London by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 at 2h15m25s and is still proving tough to beat. The men's record was beaten in Berlin in 2018 by Eliud Kipchoge and at 2h01m39s is pushing close to breaking the elusive 2 hour barrier.

How do you train for a marathon?

Training for a marathon takes time and dedication. We recommend starting 16 weeks prior to race day, regardless of whether you are entering your first race or looking to hit a new PB.

image
🇬🇧