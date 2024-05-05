All Events
Running Events
Marathons
North East
Marathons in North East

5 events found
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

Star4.4

(176 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

2. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

3. Great British Bake Off Run (North)

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

4. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Save the Rhino Run 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

5. Save the Rhino Run 2024

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star5.0

(15 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
