Marathons in North East
Booked 89 times this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
4.4
(176 reviews)
£5 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
2. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
£22 – £40
Booking perks
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
3. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
4. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
4.9
(22 reviews)
£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
5. Save the Rhino Run 2024
Old Elvet, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
5.0
(15 reviews)
£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
