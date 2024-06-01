All Events
Marathons in Sheffield

2 events found
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run

Location

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(86 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
