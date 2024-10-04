Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Marathons in October 2022
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
1. Atlantic Coast Challenge
Upton Towans, Cornwall
ultramarathon, marathon
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
2. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
3. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
4. MBNA Chester Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon
(37 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(51 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
6. Thames Meander – Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(83 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
7. Barrows and Downs
Tilshead, Wiltshire
half marathon, marathon
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
8. Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon
Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
9. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
10. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
11. The Pumpkin Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
12. The November Nightmare
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
13. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
14. Pumpkin Plod 2024
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(38 reviews)
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
15. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
16. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon, 5k
(1 reviews)