16 events found
Atlantic Coast Challenge

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

1. Atlantic Coast Challenge

Upton Towans, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£70 – £200
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

2. John's April Fool Backwards

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

3. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
MBNA Chester Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

4. MBNA Chester Marathon

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon

Star4.8

(37 reviews)

Ticket£57 – £59
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

5. Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Thames Meander – Autumn
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

6. Thames Meander – Autumn

Richmond, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star3.9

(83 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Barrows and Downs

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

7. Barrows and Downs

Tilshead, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.4

(11 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

8. Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon

Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

9. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

10. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(45 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Pumpkin Marathon

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

11. The Pumpkin Marathon

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The November Nightmare

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

12. The November Nightmare

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

13. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Pumpkin Plod 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

14. Pumpkin Plod 2024

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.8

(38 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

15. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

16. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon, 5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£46 – £48
Great atmosphereRoad
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 events
1
