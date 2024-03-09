Trail running is all about your surroundings. It’s about getting out into nature, exploring the great outdoors, and finding new corners of the world to run in. Trail events generally take place across epic mountainous terrain, through looming forest tracks, or along stunning coastal paths. That’s where the beauty lies - unlike road running, the terrain is constantly changing. When you’re out running, it’s important to keep an eye on your footing, to walk during any steep climbs, to utilise your arms which will help with your balance and, most importantly, to have fun. Unlike other types of running events, these events are rarely about quick times or personal bests. Instead, they’re about surrounding yourself with passionate people, who hold a shared interest in this unique sport. This community is inclusive and friendly, so when you’re out there pounding the trails make sure to give a wave to any passing runners.