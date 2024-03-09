All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Trail Runs
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Trail Runs

Trail running is all about your surroundings. It’s about getting out into nature, exploring the great outdoors, and finding new corners of the world to run in. Trail events generally take place across epic mountainous terrain, through looming forest tracks, or along stunning coastal paths. That’s where the beauty lies - unlike road running, the terrain is constantly changing.When you’re out running, it’s important to keep an eye on your footing, to walk during any steep climbs, to utilise your arms which will help with your balance and, most importantly, to have fun. Unlike other types of running events, these events are rarely about quick times or personal bests. Instead, they’re about surrounding yourself with passionate people, who hold a shared interest in this unique sport. This community is inclusive and friendly, so when you’re out there pounding the trails make sure to give a wave to any passing runners.

304 events found
Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Booked 76 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024

Location

Temple Valley, Hampshire

Star4.8

(229 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run
Booked 57 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Weymouth, Dorset

Running

10k

Star4.1

(120 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

3. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Ultra North 2024
Booked 52 times this week

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

4. Ultra North 2024

Location

Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(123 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

5. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.5

(649 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Booked 21 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

6. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(27 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Booked 16 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

7. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024

Location

Mold, Denbighshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.3

(27 reviews)

Ticket£15.50 – £17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

8. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(182 reviews)

Ticket£15.49 – £20.49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Canterbury Riverside 10k
Booked 24 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

9. Canterbury Riverside 10k

Location

Chartham, Kent

Running

10k

Star4.6

(97 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Maverick ARUK Original Suffolk 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

10. The Maverick ARUK Original Suffolk 2024

Location

Woodbridge, Suffolk

Star4.9

(118 reviews)

Ticket£25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024

Location

Shipham, Somerset

Star4.8

(147 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
TEC Lake District Challenge
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

12. TEC Lake District Challenge

Location

Grange, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£33 – £80
Booking perksHilly
Heart
The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

13. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024

Location

Lynton, Devon

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(150 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

14. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Booked 34 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

15. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race

Location

Cocking, West Sussex

Running

10k and more

Star4.9

(178 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £17
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

16. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra

Location

Wadhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.3

(129 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

17. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 20 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

18. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
13 Valleys Ultra 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Friday, 27 Sept 2024

19. 13 Valleys Ultra 2024

Location

Keswick, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£65 – £170
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
High Lodge 16k Guided Trail - Early March
Booked 1 time this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

20. High Lodge 16k Guided Trail - Early March

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

10k

Star4.9

(4 reviews)

Ticket£17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
Hankley Common 10k - March
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 3 DAYS

Tuesday, 5 Mar 2024

21. Hankley Common 10k - March

Location

Godalming, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Jurassic Express Trail Run
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

22. Jurassic Express Trail Run

Location

Swanage, Dorset

Running

half marathon, 10 miles

Star4.8

(142 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Dirty Dancing Run
Booked 4 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

23. Dirty Dancing Run

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star3.2

(3 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Booked 1 time this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

24. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K

Location

Pembrey, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
10 Mile Guided Spring Run
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

25. 10 Mile Guided Spring Run

Location

Alton, Hampshire

Ticket£15
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

26. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(4 reviews)

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
St Patricks Day Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

27. St Patricks Day Challenge

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(41 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

28. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run

Location

Horndean, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.6

(154 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Jurassic Coast Challenge
Booked 3 times this week

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

29. Jurassic Coast Challenge

Location

Portland, Dorset

Star4.7

(42 reviews)

Ticket£70 – £200
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
New Forest Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

30. New Forest Trail Run

Location

Burton, Dorset

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(195 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Jurassic Coast 40 Miler
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

31. Jurassic Coast 40 Miler

Location

Portland, Dorset

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(20 reviews)

Ticket£90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Running Tribe Series - Race 3, Course 3

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

32. Running Tribe Series - Race 3, Course 3

Location

Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Dartmoor Traverse East to West (Race With No Name)

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

33. Dartmoor Traverse East to West (Race With No Name)

Location

Devon, Devon

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly
Heart
Reading 1020
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

34. Reading 1020

Location

Mapledurham, Oxfordshire

Running

10 miles and more

Star4.8

(11 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
High Lodge Half Marathon - Spring
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

35. High Lodge Half Marathon - Spring

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(136 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Backstreet Runs - Charlotte's 100th Half Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

36. Backstreet Runs - Charlotte's 100th Half Marathon

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.7

(12 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

37. Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star1.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 25 Mar 2024

38. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1

Location

Otley, North Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Silent Pool 10k - March

Tuesday, 26 Mar 2024

39. Silent Pool 10k - March

Location

Albury, Surrey

Running

10k

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3

Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024

40. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3

Location

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Booked 3 times this week

Thursday, 28 Mar 2024

41. Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4

Location

Hebden, North Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Booked 11 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

42. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5

Location

Otley, North Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Mortimer 10k
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

43. Mortimer 10k

Location

Mortimer Common, Berkshire

Running

10k

Star4.6

(35 reviews)

Ticket£22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

44. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, 5k

Star3.9

(5 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Rose of the Shires Ultra 54 and Rosebud Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

45. Rose of the Shires Ultra 54 and Rosebud Marathon

Location

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£18.60 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Testway Ultra 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

46. Testway Ultra 2024

Location

Linkenholt, Hampshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.4

(35 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Spring Coastal Trail Run 2024

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

47. Spring Coastal Trail Run 2024

Location

Holme-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Star4.6

(3 reviews)

Ticket£25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

48. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.9

(15 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 304 events
1
2
3
8
image
🇬🇧