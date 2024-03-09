Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Trail running is all about your surroundings. It’s about getting out into nature, exploring the great outdoors, and finding new corners of the world to run in. Trail events generally take place across epic mountainous terrain, through looming forest tracks, or along stunning coastal paths. That’s where the beauty lies - unlike road running, the terrain is constantly changing.When you’re out running, it’s important to keep an eye on your footing, to walk during any steep climbs, to utilise your arms which will help with your balance and, most importantly, to have fun. Unlike other types of running events, these events are rarely about quick times or personal bests. Instead, they’re about surrounding yourself with passionate people, who hold a shared interest in this unique sport. This community is inclusive and friendly, so when you’re out there pounding the trails make sure to give a wave to any passing runners.
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Temple Valley, Hampshire
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run
Weymouth, Dorset
10k
(120 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
3. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
4. Ultra North 2024
Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon and more
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
5. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k, 5k
(649 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
6. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
7. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Mold, Denbighshire
10k, 5k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
5k, 10k
(182 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
9. Canterbury Riverside 10k
Chartham, Kent
10k
(97 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
10. The Maverick ARUK Original Suffolk 2024
Woodbridge, Suffolk
(118 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024
Shipham, Somerset
(147 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
12. TEC Lake District Challenge
Grange, Cumbria
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
13. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Lynton, Devon
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(150 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
14. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
15. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Cocking, West Sussex
10k and more
(178 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
16. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Wadhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(129 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
17. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
18. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Waterlooville, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k
(229 reviews)
Friday, 27 Sept 2024
19. 13 Valleys Ultra 2024
Keswick, Cumbria
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
20. High Lodge 16k Guided Trail - Early March
Brandon, Suffolk
10k
(4 reviews)
Tuesday, 5 Mar 2024
21. Hankley Common 10k - March
Godalming, Surrey
10k
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
22. Jurassic Express Trail Run
Swanage, Dorset
half marathon, 10 miles
(142 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
23. Dirty Dancing Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
24. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Pembrey, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
25. 10 Mile Guided Spring Run
Alton, Hampshire
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
26. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
27. St Patricks Day Challenge
Peterborough, Peterborough
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(41 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
28. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Horndean, Hampshire
half marathon and more
(154 reviews)
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
29. Jurassic Coast Challenge
Portland, Dorset
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
30. New Forest Trail Run
Burton, Dorset
half marathon and more
(195 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
31. Jurassic Coast 40 Miler
Portland, Dorset
ultramarathon
(20 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
32. Running Tribe Series - Race 3, Course 3
Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
33. Dartmoor Traverse East to West (Race With No Name)
Devon, Devon
ultramarathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
34. Reading 1020
Mapledurham, Oxfordshire
10 miles and more
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
35. High Lodge Half Marathon - Spring
Brandon, Suffolk
half marathon
(136 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
36. Backstreet Runs - Charlotte's 100th Half Marathon
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
37. Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run
London, Greater London
10k
(9 reviews)
Monday, 25 Mar 2024
38. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Tuesday, 26 Mar 2024
39. Silent Pool 10k - March
Albury, Surrey
10k
(2 reviews)
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
40. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Thursday, 28 Mar 2024
41. Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Hebden, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
42. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
43. Mortimer 10k
Mortimer Common, Berkshire
10k
(35 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
44. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, 5k
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
45. Rose of the Shires Ultra 54 and Rosebud Marathon
Northampton, Northamptonshire
ultramarathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
46. Testway Ultra 2024
Linkenholt, Hampshire
ultramarathon
(35 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
47. Spring Coastal Trail Run 2024
Holme-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
48. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
5k, 10k and more
(15 reviews)