Ultramarathons in Ipswich

2 events found
Haughley Festival of Running
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

1. Haughley Festival of Running

Location

Haughley, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Boudicca Way Guided Ultra

Saturday, 11 May 2024

2. Boudicca Way Guided Ultra

Location

Diss, Norfolk

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
