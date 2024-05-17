From our partners
Top Ultramarathons in the UK
Events that our community are currently loving
Saturday, 18 May 2024
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
Ultra North 2024
Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon and more
(123 reviews)
Popular UK Ultramarathons
About us
Let’s Do This is on a mission to help more people discover epic experiences than any other community on the planet. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly 5k fun run or an Ironman triathlon, we list more mass-participation sports events than any other website on the planet. Join the million plus people that have discovered their epic experiences through Let’s Do This.
About ultramarathons in the UK
Ultramarathons, or ultra runs, are endurance running races or treks beyond the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles (42.2k). The most common distances for ultra running are 50k, 100k, 50 miles, or 100 miles (aka centurion races). Ultras take place on roads or trails across the UK, and some last for 24 hours or multiple days. Some multi-day stage races are even self-sufficient, where runners must carry all of there equipment and provisions with them for the duration of the race.
What are the best UK ultra marathons?
The best attended ultramarathons in the UK are the Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones along the famous Ridgeway, with 2,500 participants, and the historic Thames Path Challenge, with 3,000 participants. The Ridgeway 40 is one of the best value ultramarathons in the UK. For the best scenic ultras, the Scottish Highlands and Snowdonia are popular areas for mountainous ultras, or for coastal routes, try out the Jurassic Coast and The Endurance Life Coastal Trail Series. The longest ultra race in the UK is the Monarch's Way Ultra, which covers 615-miles (990k) in the course of 14 days. There are many ultra marathon events across the UK to choose from, depending on your preferences. Check out our list of UK ultra marathons to find the best event for you.
How long should I train for an ultramarathon?
It is important to devote a significant amount of time and effort to training if you are wanting to complete an ultramarathon. Everybody has different levels of fitness and the race distances vary, so it is difficult to be precise with training plans. Most first-time ultrarunners will already have lots of running experience, so 6-10 weeks of specific training should get you ready for a 50k ultra. During your training, it is also important to get used to in-race nutrition and running on trails.