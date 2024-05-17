🐣 Pay less with early bird access - Click to see our full list of early bird event offers
All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Ultramarathons

UK Ultramarathons: 2024 - 2025

View all ultramarathons
Image of people at Ultramarathons in the United Kingdom
Ultramarathons, or ultras, are any running races beyond the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles (or 42.2k). The most common ultra distances are 50k, 100k, 50 miles, or 100 miles, but each event is unique in terms of distance and terrain. The International Association of Athletics Federation recognises world records at ultramarathon events that have a distance of 100km. There are even 24hr ultramarathons, where the distance is unlimited, or multiday ultras, where the distance can extend beyond 1000km. There are a couple of city-based ultramarathons, but most ultras make the most of the UK's stunning scenery and countryside. A lot of these events go off-road and require trail-running over difficult terrain with steep climbs or along rugged coastlines. The Race to the Stones is one of the UK's best and most popular ultra marathons, taking in 100km of the historic Ridgeway. Or there is the famous Dragon's Back Race, which takes place over 5 days, taking runners from North to South Wales and requiring ascents adding up to twice the elevation of Mount Everest.
Benefits of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Top Ultramarathons in the UK

Events that our community are currently loving

The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Booked 46 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Ultra North 2024
Booked 52 times this week

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Ultra North 2024

Location

Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(123 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart

Choose your terrain

Pound the pavement or take to the trails

All running events
Road runs

Road runs

see upcoming races

Trail runs

Trail runs

see upcoming races

Night runs

Night runs

see upcoming races

Last minute start lines

No weekend plans? Look no further.

Races this weekend

Races this weekend

Races next weekend

Races next weekend

Discover something a little different

Add a little spice to your start line

Night runsFun runsBeer & wine runsRelay runsRunning festivalsMore

Need more inspiration?

Collections of events from our community

[object Object]

Top rated for Great Atmosphere

[object Object]

Top rated for Amazing Scenery

app left
app right
Train, Chat, Cheer,
Share, Remember
ldt together
app store
google play

Popular UK Ultramarathons

The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Booked 46 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£35 – £75
Heart
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Heart
Ultra North 2024
Booked 52 times this week

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Ultra North 2024

Location

Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(123 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Heart
London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25

Location

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.9

(31 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £52
Heart
TEC Lake District Challenge
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

TEC Lake District Challenge

Location

Grange, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£33 – £80
Heart
The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024

Location

Lynton, Devon

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(150 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Heart
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra

Location

Wadhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.3

(129 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £56
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Heart
The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024
Booked 24 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024

Location

Godalming, Surrey

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(117 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £79
Heart
Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Booked 15 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024

Location

Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire

Running

10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£33 – £82
Heart
13 Valleys Ultra 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Friday, 27 Sept 2024

13 Valleys Ultra 2024

Location

Keswick, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£65 – £170
Heart

Ultramarathons by location

Great runs across the UK

West MidlandsNorth WestSouth EastLondonYorkshire and the HumberScotlandEast of EnglandSouth WestWalesNorth EastNorthern IrelandEast Midlands

Find Ultramarathons by month

When do you want to run?

MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruary

About us

Let’s Do This is on a mission to help more people discover epic experiences than any other community on the planet. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly 5k fun run or an Ironman triathlon, we list more mass-participation sports events than any other website on the planet. Join the million plus people that have discovered their epic experiences through Let’s Do This.

The team

Other popular distances

The tried and true distances all runners love

5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltra MarathonAll

About ultramarathons in the UK

Ultramarathons, or ultra runs, are endurance running races or treks beyond the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles (42.2k). The most common distances for ultra running are 50k, 100k, 50 miles, or 100 miles (aka centurion races). Ultras take place on roads or trails across the UK, and some last for 24 hours or multiple days. Some multi-day stage races are even self-sufficient, where runners must carry all of there equipment and provisions with them for the duration of the race.

What are the best UK ultra marathons?

The best attended ultramarathons in the UK are the Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones along the famous Ridgeway, with 2,500 participants, and the historic Thames Path Challenge, with 3,000 participants. The Ridgeway 40 is one of the best value ultramarathons in the UK. For the best scenic ultras, the Scottish Highlands and Snowdonia are popular areas for mountainous ultras, or for coastal routes, try out the Jurassic Coast and The Endurance Life Coastal Trail Series. The longest ultra race in the UK is the Monarch's Way Ultra, which covers 615-miles (990k) in the course of 14 days. There are many ultra marathon events across the UK to choose from, depending on your preferences. Check out our list of UK ultra marathons to find the best event for you.

How long should I train for an ultramarathon?

It is important to devote a significant amount of time and effort to training if you are wanting to complete an ultramarathon. Everybody has different levels of fitness and the race distances vary, so it is difficult to be precise with training plans. Most first-time ultrarunners will already have lots of running experience, so 6-10 weeks of specific training should get you ready for a 50k ultra. During your training, it is also important to get used to in-race nutrition and running on trails.

image
🇬🇧