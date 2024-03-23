Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Ultramarathons in London
Ultrmarathon events, or ultras, are any running races with a distance beyond the standard marathon length of 26.2 miles (or 42.2km). The most common ultra distances are 50k, 100k, 50 miles, or 100 miles, but each event is unique in terms of distance and terrain. The International Association of Athletics Federation recognises world records at ultramarathon events that have a distance of 100km. There are even 24hr ultramarathons, where the distance is unlimited, or multiday ultras, where the distance can extend beyond 1000km. For Londoners whose running itch isn't quite scratched by the London Marathon, there are two ultras available in the UK's capital. The Thames Path 100 is a famously scenic option and the London to Brighton Challenge is known for its friendly crowds and competitors. Both these events test even the most seasoned athletes without having to travel far from home, so they provide a great introduction to the ultra community.
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
1. London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25
Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon and more
(31 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
2. PHOENIX - Minotaur 50 Mile Ultra, Hydra 75 Mile Ultra & Centaur 100 Mile Ultra
Dorking, Surrey
ultramarathon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
3. Ultra London 2024
London, Greater London
ultramarathon and more
(113 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
4. The Richmond Ultra
Kingston upon Thames, Greater London
ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
5. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
London, Greater London
ultramarathon, 5k
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
6. Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
Tadworth, Surrey
ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
7. D-Day 44 Challenge
London, Greater London
ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
8. PHOENIX - Cheeky Chips
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
9. PHOENIX - Runificent 4 & Annabel's 300th Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
10. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
11. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
12. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
13. PHOENIX - The Neo Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
14. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 25 May 2024
15. PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
16. PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
17. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
18. PHOENIX - D-Day - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
19. PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon