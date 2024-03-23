All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Ultramarathons in London

Ultrmarathon events, or ultras, are any running races with a distance beyond the standard marathon length of 26.2 miles (or 42.2km). The most common ultra distances are 50k, 100k, 50 miles, or 100 miles, but each event is unique in terms of distance and terrain. The International Association of Athletics Federation recognises world records at ultramarathon events that have a distance of 100km. There are even 24hr ultramarathons, where the distance is unlimited, or multiday ultras, where the distance can extend beyond 1000km. For Londoners whose running itch isn't quite scratched by the London Marathon, there are two ultras available in the UK's capital. The Thames Path 100 is a famously scenic option and the London to Brighton Challenge is known for its friendly crowds and competitors. Both these events test even the most seasoned athletes without having to travel far from home, so they provide a great introduction to the ultra community.

London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

1. London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

£33 – £52
Great atmosphere, Flat trail
PHOENIX - Minotaur 50 Mile Ultra, Hydra 75 Mile Ultra & Centaur 100 Mile Ultra

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

2. PHOENIX - Minotaur 50 Mile Ultra, Hydra 75 Mile Ultra & Centaur 100 Mile Ultra

Dorking, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon

£57.95 – £109.95
Trail
Ultra London 2024
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

3. Ultra London 2024

London, Greater London

Running

ultramarathon and more

£50 – £85
Great atmosphere, Trail
The Richmond Ultra
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

4. The Richmond Ultra

Kingston upon Thames, Greater London

Running

ultramarathon

£15 – £80
Great atmosphere, Great scenery, Flat trail
London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

5. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25

London, Greater London

Running

ultramarathon, 5k

£39 – £59
Great atmosphere, Hilly trail
Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

6. Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k

Tadworth, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 10k, 5k and more

£26 – £92
Booking perks
D-Day 44 Challenge

Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

7. D-Day 44 Challenge

London, Greater London

Running

ultramarathon and more

PHOENIX - Cheeky Chips

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

8. PHOENIX - Cheeky Chips

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

£25 – £40
Trail
PHOENIX - Runificent 4 & Annabel's 300th Half Marathon

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

9. PHOENIX - Runificent 4 & Annabel's 300th Half Marathon

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

£25 – £40
Trail
PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

10. PHOENIX - The Trinity Run

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Trail
PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

11. PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge Friday

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£24 – £33
Booking perks
PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Saturday, 4 May 2024

12. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

13. PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Trail
PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Sunday, 12 May 2024

14. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here

Saturday, 25 May 2024

15. PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland

Sunday, 26 May 2024

16. PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

17. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - D-Day - Military Series Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

18. PHOENIX - D-Day - Military Series Run

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

19. PHOENIX - Pearl Harbour - Military Series Run

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£25 – £40
Booking perks
