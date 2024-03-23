All Events
Ultramarathons in North West

10 events found
The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

1. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(64 reviews)

Ticket£32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

2. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Calderdale Way Ultra

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

3. Calderdale Way Ultra

Location

Heptonstall, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£40 – £60
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
The North Wales 50k & 100k
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

4. The North Wales 50k & 100k

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.4

(18 reviews)

Ticket£46.50 – £80.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

5. 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£90 – £130
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

6. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024

Location

Haworth, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
She Strides Ultra

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

7. She Strides Ultra

Location

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£65
Booking perksHilly
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

8. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

9. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
White Rose Ultra

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

10. White Rose Ultra

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£55
Booking perksTrail
