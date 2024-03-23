Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Ultramarathons in North West
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
1. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Manchester, Greater Manchester
ultramarathon
(64 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
2. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
3. Calderdale Way Ultra
Heptonstall, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
4. The North Wales 50k & 100k
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
5. 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
6. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
7. She Strides Ultra
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
8. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
9. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
10. White Rose Ultra
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon