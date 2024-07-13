All Events
Ultramarathons in Oxford
4 events found
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
1. 2024 Race to the Stones
Lewknor, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
4.8
(114 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. Run The Goring Gap
Mapledurham, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
£28 – £68
Booking perksTrail
Friday, 9 Aug 2024
3. The Oxford Ultra
Oxford, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
4.0
(3 reviews)
£15 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
4. Thames Trail Ultra
Village, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
4.1
(27 reviews)
£67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
