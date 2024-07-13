All Events
Ultramarathons in Oxford

4 events found
2024 Race to the Stones

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

1. 2024 Race to the Stones

Location

Lewknor, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(114 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Run The Goring Gap
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

2. Run The Goring Gap

Location

Mapledurham, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£28 – £68
Booking perksTrail
The Oxford Ultra

Friday, 9 Aug 2024

3. The Oxford Ultra

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Thames Trail Ultra

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

4. Thames Trail Ultra

Location

Village, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.1

(27 reviews)

Ticket£67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
