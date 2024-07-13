All Events
Ultramarathons in Reading

8 events found
2024 Race to the Stones

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

1. 2024 Race to the Stones

Location

Lewknor, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(114 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Run The Goring Gap
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

2. Run The Goring Gap

Location

Mapledurham, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£28 – £68
Booking perksTrail
Race the Sun 50k
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

3. Race the Sun 50k

Location

Maidenhead, Berkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(8 reviews)

Ticket£65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

4. Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)

Location

Sonning, Berkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£68
Booking perksFlat trail
The Oxford Ultra

Friday, 9 Aug 2024

5. The Oxford Ultra

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Windsor Ultra

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

6. The Windsor Ultra

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.3

(4 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Thames Trail Ultra

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

7. Thames Trail Ultra

Location

Village, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.1

(27 reviews)

Ticket£67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Race to Remember

Saturday, 9 Nov 2024

8. Race to Remember

Location

Aldershot, Hampshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.9

(6 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
