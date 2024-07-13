All Events
Running Events
Ultramarathons
South East
Reading
Ultramarathons in Reading
8 events found
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
1. 2024 Race to the Stones
Lewknor, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
4.8
(114 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. Run The Goring Gap
Mapledurham, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
£28 – £68
Booking perksTrail
Booked 3 times this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
3. Race the Sun 50k
Maidenhead, Berkshire
ultramarathon
4.7
(8 reviews)
£65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
4. Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)
Sonning, Berkshire
ultramarathon
£68
Booking perksFlat trail
Friday, 9 Aug 2024
5. The Oxford Ultra
Oxford, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
4.0
(3 reviews)
£15 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
6. The Windsor Ultra
Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
4.3
(4 reviews)
£15 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
7. Thames Trail Ultra
Village, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
4.1
(27 reviews)
£67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
8. Race to Remember
Aldershot, Hampshire
ultramarathon and more
4.9
(6 reviews)
£40 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 events