Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Ultramarathons in September 2022
Friday, 27 Sept 2024
1. 13 Valleys Ultra 2024
Keswick, Cumbria
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
3. North Downs Way Ultra Run - September
Chilworth, Surrey
ultramarathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
4. FEAR (Forget Everything And Run) 2024
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
5. Suffolk Coastal Path 50K
Lowestoft, Suffolk
ultramarathon
(17 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
6. Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
Lamberhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(49 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
7. Yr Wyddfa Ultra 50 & 100 Mile
Betws-y-Coed, Conwy Principal Area
ultramarathon
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
8. Easier Said Than Run
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
9. The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
10. Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford
New Alresford, Hampshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
11. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
12. Peak District Challenge
Hathersage, Derbyshire
ultramarathon and more
(4 reviews)