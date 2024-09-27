All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Ultramarathons
ChevronRight
Ultramarathons in September 2022
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
Ultramarathon
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
September
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Ultramarathons in September 2022

12 events found
13 Valleys Ultra 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Friday, 27 Sept 2024

1. 13 Valleys Ultra 2024

Location

Keswick, Cumbria

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£65 – £170
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

2. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(66 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
North Downs Way Ultra Run - September

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

3. North Downs Way Ultra Run - September

Location

Chilworth, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£45
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
FEAR (Forget Everything And Run) 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

4. FEAR (Forget Everything And Run) 2024

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Suffolk Coastal Path 50K
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

5. Suffolk Coastal Path 50K

Location

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

6. Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September

Location

Lamberhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(49 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Yr Wyddfa Ultra 50 & 100 Mile

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

7. Yr Wyddfa Ultra 50 & 100 Mile

Location

Betws-y-Coed, Conwy Principal Area

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£99 – £189
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Easier Said Than Run

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

8. Easier Said Than Run

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

9. The Lucky Horseshoe Challenge

Location

Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(6 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

10. Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford

Location

New Alresford, Hampshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

11. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Peak District Challenge

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

12. Peak District Challenge

Location

Hathersage, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £74
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 events
1
image
🇬🇧