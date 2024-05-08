Triathlon Events in Bath, South West 2024-2025

Bath provides plenty of opportunities for triathlon beginners and veterans. The Bath Amphibians are a friendly, local triathlon club. The nearby Cotswolds are the perfect setting for events across a range of distances. If you are part of a team, sign up for the Team Relay Super Sprint. Or there are lots of individual options at sprint and Olympic levels to keep you going throughout the summer until you finish with the Cotswolds Lake 62 End of Season Triathlon.