Triathlon Events in Bath, South West 2024-2025
Bath provides plenty of opportunities for triathlon beginners and veterans. The Bath Amphibians are a friendly, local triathlon club. The nearby Cotswolds are the perfect setting for events across a range of distances. If you are part of a team, sign up for the Team Relay Super Sprint. Or there are lots of individual options at sprint and Olympic levels to keep you going throughout the summer until you finish with the Cotswolds Lake 62 End of Season Triathlon.
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
1. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(24 reviews)
Sunday, May 26, 2024
2. West Country Water Park Triathlons - Triathlon 1
Frampton Cotterell, South Gloucestershire
sprint
Sunday, Jun 2, 2024
3. West Country Water Park Triathlons - Triathlon 2
Frampton Cotterell, South Gloucestershire
super sprint, sprint
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
4. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
5. SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
(33 reviews)
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
6. West Country Water Park Triathlons - Triathlon 3
Frampton Cotterell, South Gloucestershire
super sprint, sprint
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
7. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
(45 reviews)
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
8. West Country Water Park Triathlons - Triathlon 4
Frampton Cotterell, South Gloucestershire
super sprint, sprint
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
9. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(62 reviews)
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
10. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
11. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(21 reviews)
Sunday, Jun 2, 2024
12. Bristol Triathlon
Bristol, Bristol City
sprint and more
(149 reviews)