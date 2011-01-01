In Blackpool there are lots of opportunities for beginners to get involved with triathlons or for seasoned triathletes to find new challenges. The Blackpool Aquatics Triathlon Squad (BATS) is a popular tri club, and the nearby Fleetwood Triathlon has Youth and Adult options, so the sport is open to anybody. For those wanting to take on the ultimate endurance test, Ironman UK is nearby in Bolton.