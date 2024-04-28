Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons in Bristol
There are several triathlon options in and around Bristol, across a range of distances recognised by the ITU (the governing body). Join a local club, such as the BADtri, to help you train. Journey to the Cotswolds, where you can find Super-Sprint Relay, Sprint, and Olympic distances. Or jump across the Bristol Channel to Newport for the popular NISV Sprint Triathlon.
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. The First Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(60 reviews)
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
2. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(24 reviews)
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
3. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
4. SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
(33 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
5. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
(45 reviews)
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
6. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(62 reviews)
Monday, 26 Aug 2024
7. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
8. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
9. The Last Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
10. Bristol Triathlon
Bristol, Bristol City
sprint and more
(149 reviews)