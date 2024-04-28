All Events
Triathlons
South West
Bristol
Triathlons in Bristol

There are several triathlon options in and around Bristol, across a range of distances recognised by the ITU (the governing body). Join a local club, such as the BADtri, to help you train. Journey to the Cotswolds, where you can find Super-Sprint Relay, Sprint, and Olympic distances. Or jump across the Bristol Channel to Newport for the popular NISV Sprint Triathlon.

The First Tri
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. The First Tri

Lydney, Gloucestershire

sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(60 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

2. SWMA Tri Series Race 1

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

sprint

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

3. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

sprint, super sprint

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

4. SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Star4.3

(33 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

5. SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

super sprint

Star4.6

(45 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

6. SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

sprint

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Monday, 26 Aug 2024

7. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

sprint, super sprint

Ticket£50 – £70
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024

8. SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

sprint

Star4.7

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Last Tri
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

9. The Last Tri

Lydney, Gloucestershire

sprint, olympic

Star4.5

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Bristol Triathlon

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

10. Bristol Triathlon

Bristol, Bristol City

sprint and more

Star4.3

(149 reviews)

Great atmosphere
