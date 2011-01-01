All Events
Triathlons in Kingston upon Hull
There are plenty of opportunities in Kingston-Upon-Hull to get into triathlons or to try out new challenges. The Humber Triathletes and Hull & East Yorkshire Triathlon Club are two excellent tri communities, to help keep training and events sociable. The Sundowner Triathlon is a popular event, attracting over 750 participants, with either a Sprint or a Half Ironman option.
