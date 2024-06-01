All Events
Triathlons in Oxford

Whether you’re a lone wolf, a beginner, or part of a tri club, there are lots of triathlon options in Oxford and the South East. Try a team relay super-sprint in the Cotswolds, measure your individual progress across the season with the Oxfordshire Triathlon Series, or head to Blenheim Palace for one of the UK’s most popular and scenic triathlon events.

Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Booked 182 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Radley Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

2. Radley Triathlon 2024

Location

Radley, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint and more

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

