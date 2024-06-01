All Events
Triathlons in Oxford
Whether you’re a lone wolf, a beginner, or part of a tri club, there are lots of triathlon options in Oxford and the South East. Try a team relay super-sprint in the Cotswolds, measure your individual progress across the season with the Oxfordshire Triathlon Series, or head to Blenheim Palace for one of the UK’s most popular and scenic triathlon events.
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
4.7
(162 reviews)
£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
2. Radley Triathlon 2024
Radley, Oxfordshire
sprint and more
4.7
(30 reviews)
£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
