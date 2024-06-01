Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons in South East
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(162 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
2. London T100
London, Greater London
super sprint
Monday, 6 May 2024
3. Hart Triathlon Series
Fleet, Hampshire
sprint
(55 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
4. Radley Triathlon 2024
Radley, Oxfordshire
sprint and more
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
5. Ringwood Triathlon
Ringwood, Hampshire
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
6. Dorney Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint
(10 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
7. Tonbridge Triathlon 2024
Tonbridge, Kent
Monday, 6 May 2024
8. Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester, Hampshire
super sprint, sprint
(31 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
9. The All Nations Triathlon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint
(19 reviews)
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
10. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
11. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
(99 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
12. Dorney Triathlon - June
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
13. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
14. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
olympic, super sprint, sprint
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
15. Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024
Chertsey, Surrey
sprint and more
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
16. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
17. FixAddiction Triathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
18. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
19. The Bridge Children's Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
20. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(18 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
21. Ironbourne
Eastbourne, East Sussex
ironman, half ironman, marathon
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
22. Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Guildford, Surrey
sprint
(39 reviews)
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
23. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
24. 12th Midnight Man
Dartford, Kent
half ironman, ironman, super sprint and more
(14 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
25. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
sprint and more
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
26. RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
super sprint and more
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
27. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
28. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
29. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
30. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
31. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
32. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
33. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire