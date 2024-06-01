All Events
Triathlons
South East
Triathlon
Triathlons in South East

33 events found
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Booked 182 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Ticket£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
London T100
Booked 60 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

2. London T100

Location

London, Greater London

Running

super sprint

Ticket£51.67 – £249
Booking perks
Hart Triathlon Series
Booked 14 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

3. Hart Triathlon Series

Location

Fleet, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(55 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Radley Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

4. Radley Triathlon 2024

Location

Radley, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint and more

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Ringwood Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

5. Ringwood Triathlon

Location

Ringwood, Hampshire

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Dorney Triathlon - May
Booked 9 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

6. Dorney Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.6

(10 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Tonbridge Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

7. Tonbridge Triathlon 2024

Location

Tonbridge, Kent

Ticket£52 – £77
Booking perksRoad
Winchester Triathlon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

8. Winchester Triathlon 2024

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
The All Nations Triathlon

Saturday, 11 May 2024

9. The All Nations Triathlon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(19 reviews)

Ticket£60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

10. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

11. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Dorney Triathlon - June
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

12. Dorney Triathlon - June

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Eastbourne Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

13. Eastbourne Triathlon

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

14. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

olympic, super sprint, sprint

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

15. Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024

Location

Chertsey, Surrey

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£25 – £65
Booking perks
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

16. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
FixAddiction Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

17. FixAddiction Triathlon

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Fareham Triathlon Series

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

18. Fareham Triathlon Series

Location

Fareham, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star3.3

(90 reviews)

Ticket£17.76 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Bridge Children's Triathlon

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

19. The Bridge Children's Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

20. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.6

(18 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Ironbourne
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

21. Ironbourne

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

ironman, half ironman, marathon

Star4.2

(7 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £360
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

22. Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024

Location

Guildford, Surrey

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(39 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

23. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksFlat road
12th Midnight Man

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

24. 12th Midnight Man

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

half ironman, ironman, super sprint and more

Star4.5

(14 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £195
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

25. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£66 – £106
Booking perks
RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

26. RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.8

(13 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

27. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

28. Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Location

Hove, Brighton and Hove

Running

super sprint, sprint and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

29. The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

30. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.7

(123 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

31. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

32. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more

Ticket£25 – £75
Booking perksRoad
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

33. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 33 of 33 events
