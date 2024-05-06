All Events
Triathlons
South East
Reading
Triathlons in Reading
9 events found
Monday, 6 May 2024
1. Hart Triathlon Series
Fleet, Hampshire
sprint
4.4
(55 reviews)
£16 – £37
Great atmosphere
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
2. Radley Triathlon 2024
Radley, Oxfordshire
sprint and more
4.7
(30 reviews)
£50 – £60
Great atmosphereFlat
Saturday, 4 May 2024
3. Dorney Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint
4.6
(10 reviews)
£31.67 – £95
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 11 May 2024
4. The All Nations Triathlon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint
4.7
(19 reviews)
£60
Great atmosphereRoad
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
5. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
sprint and more
£66 – £106
Booking perks
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
6. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
3.1
(9 reviews)
£25 – £110
Great atmosphere
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
7. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint, olympic
4.7
(123 reviews)
£21.67 – £80
Great atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 26 May 2024
8. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
£20 – £75
Booking perks
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
9. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
£25 – £110
Booking perks
