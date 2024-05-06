All Events
Triathlons in Reading

9 events found
Hart Triathlon Series
Booked 14 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

1. Hart Triathlon Series

Location

Fleet, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(55 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £37
Great atmosphere
Radley Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

2. Radley Triathlon 2024

Location

Radley, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint and more

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Great atmosphereFlat
Dorney Triathlon - May
Booked 9 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

3. Dorney Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.6

(10 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The All Nations Triathlon

Saturday, 11 May 2024

4. The All Nations Triathlon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(19 reviews)

Ticket£60
Great atmosphereRoad
Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

5. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£66 – £106
Booking perks
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

6. The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

7. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.7

(123 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £80
Great atmosphereFlat road
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

8. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

9. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perks
