Triathlons in Southampton
Whether you’re a newcomer to triathlons or you’ve been racing for years, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved in Southampton. If you need a bit of friendly encouragement to get training, the Southampton Triathlon Club has been running for over 30 years and has over 130 members. Make the most of the scenery nearby national parks with the New Forest Triathlon, which offers four different formats, or head to the coast for the Portsmouth Triathlon.
Booked 3 times this week
Monday, 6 May 2024
1. Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester, Hampshire
super sprint, sprint
4.3
(31 reviews)
£35 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
2. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
3.3
(90 reviews)
£17.76 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
