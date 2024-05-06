Whether you’re a newcomer to triathlons or you’ve been racing for years, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved in Southampton. If you need a bit of friendly encouragement to get training, the Southampton Triathlon Club has been running for over 30 years and has over 130 members. Make the most of the scenery nearby national parks with the New Forest Triathlon, which offers four different formats, or head to the coast for the Portsmouth Triathlon.