Olympic Triathlons in South East
7 events found
Booked 6 times this week
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
1. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
3.7
(99 reviews)
£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 5 times this week
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
2. Dorney Triathlon - June
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
4.7
(15 reviews)
£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
3. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
olympic, super sprint, sprint
4.7
(2 reviews)
£26.67 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
4. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
4.6
(18 reviews)
£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
5. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
4.7
(16 reviews)
£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
6. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
3.1
(9 reviews)
£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
7. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint, olympic
4.7
(123 reviews)
£21.67 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
