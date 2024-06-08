All Events
Triathlons
Olympic Triathlons
South East
Olympic Triathlons in South East

7 events found
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

1. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Dorney Triathlon - June
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

2. Dorney Triathlon - June

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

3. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

olympic, super sprint, sprint

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

4. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.6

(18 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

5. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

6. The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

7. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.7

(123 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
