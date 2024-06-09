Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
The Olympic Distance, or Standard Distance, Triathlon is a multisport event consisting of a 1.5k (0.9 mile) swim, 40k (24.9 mile) bike, and 10k (6.2 mile) run. The Olympic Triahtlon is the most popular distance in the UK. It was first introduced as an Olympic sport at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, and has grown in popularity ever since. In the UK, the sport rose to even greater prominence after the success of the Brownlee brothers winning Gold and Bronze at the London Olympics 2012. There are a range of Olympic triathlon events on offer in the UK. Some are big city events, such as the London Triathlon or World Triathlon Leeds, which take you past historic landmarks and have huge crowds of supporters. Other events are more scenic and rural, making the most of Britain's natural beauty, such as the popular Blenheim Triathlon. These events often offer shorter distance races as well so that beginners or family members can get involved.
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
1. Dartmouth Triathlon
Dartmouth, Devon
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. The First Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(60 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
3. Roadford Lake Triathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
4. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
(99 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
5. Dorney Triathlon - June
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
6. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Abersoch, Gwynedd
olympic, sprint and more
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
7. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
olympic, super sprint, sprint
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
8. English Riviera Triathlon
Torquay, Torbay
olympic, sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
9. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
10. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Grantham, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more
(142 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
11. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
12. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
13. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Newport, Newport
sprint, olympic
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
14. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(123 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
15. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
olympic
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
16. The Last Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(62 reviews)
About Olympic Triathlons in the UK
The Olympic DistanceTriathlon, aka the Standard Distance Triathlon, is made up of a 1500m swim, a 40k cycle and 10k run. In the UK, triathlon events are often held between the Spring and Autumn, when conditions are warmer for outdoor swimming. This distance was introduced to the Olympics at Sydney 2000. British triathletes have had great success in Olympic triathlons, most notably the Brownlee brothers.
As with all triathlon events, be aware of the kit list required for each event. The equipment required may vary from race to race, however there are a few essentials for every triathlon event that you should be aware of. We’ve put together a list of essentials for any triathlon event, which should hopefully give you a head start in your race preparation.
What are the best Olympic Triathlons?
Olympic distance triathlons are the standard length of competition recognised by the ITU (International Triathlon Union) which runs the World Triathlon Series events. The World Triathlon Leeds is an excellent example of one of the UK’s most popular events with huge crowds of 70,000 plus. Other notable big name Olympic Triathlons include the London Triathlon and Hever Castle which is treasured for taking place in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Check out our list of Olympic Triathlons to find the best event for you.
What is the average time to complete an Olympic Triathlon?
A strong time for an amateur would be anything under the three hour mark. However to get to this level will require a decent level of investment in training. Top professionals will complete these events in under two hours. Alistair Brownlee famously won gold at the London Olympics in 2012 with a finishing time of 1:46:25.
How long should I train for an Olympic triathlon?
Starting from the ground up, we’d recommend you train well for around 12 weeks prior to an Olympic Triathlon event, especially if you want to post a competitive time. Following a tried and tested training programme can help with motivation and allow you to better track your progress. There are plenty of tri clubs in the UK, which will help you through training and you can make friends along the way. After a couple of these events, why not test your mettle with a Middle Distance or even a Full Distance Triathlon?