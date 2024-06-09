All Events
Olympic Triathlons

The Olympic Distance, or Standard Distance, Triathlon is a multisport event consisting of a 1.5k (0.9 mile) swim, 40k (24.9 mile) bike, and 10k (6.2 mile) run. The Olympic Triahtlon is the most popular distance in the UK. It was first introduced as an Olympic sport at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, and has grown in popularity ever since. In the UK, the sport rose to even greater prominence after the success of the Brownlee brothers winning Gold and Bronze at the London Olympics 2012. There are a range of Olympic triathlon events on offer in the UK. Some are big city events, such as the London Triathlon or World Triathlon Leeds, which take you past historic landmarks and have huge crowds of supporters. Other events are more scenic and rural, making the most of Britain's natural beauty, such as the popular Blenheim Triathlon. These events often offer shorter distance races as well so that beginners or family members can get involved.

16 events found
Dartmouth Triathlon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

1. Dartmouth Triathlon

Location

Dartmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
The First Tri
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. The First Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(60 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Roadford Lake Triathlon
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

3. Roadford Lake Triathlon

Location

Broadwoodwidger, Devon

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(2 reviews)

Ticket£54 – £121
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

4. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Dorney Triathlon - June
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

5. Dorney Triathlon - June

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

6. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

7. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

olympic, super sprint, sprint

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
English Riviera Triathlon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

8. English Riviera Triathlon

Location

Torquay, Torbay

Running

olympic, sprint, super sprint

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £74
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

9. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.6

(18 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

10. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £160
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

11. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

12. The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

13. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

sprint, olympic

Star3.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

14. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.7

(123 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

15. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

olympic

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Last Tri
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

16. The Last Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.5

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 events
1

About Olympic Triathlons in the UK

The Olympic DistanceTriathlon, aka the Standard Distance Triathlon, is made up of a 1500m swim, a 40k cycle and 10k run. In the UK, triathlon events are often held between the Spring and Autumn, when conditions are warmer for outdoor swimming. This distance was introduced to the Olympics at Sydney 2000. British triathletes have had great success in Olympic triathlons, most notably the Brownlee brothers.

As with all triathlon events, be aware of the kit list required for each event. The equipment required may vary from race to race, however there are a few essentials for every triathlon event that you should be aware of. We’ve put together a list of essentials for any triathlon event, which should hopefully give you a head start in your race preparation.

What are the best Olympic Triathlons?

Olympic distance triathlons are the standard length of competition recognised by the ITU (International Triathlon Union) which runs the World Triathlon Series events. The World Triathlon Leeds is an excellent example of one of the UK’s most popular events with huge crowds of 70,000 plus. Other notable big name Olympic Triathlons include the London Triathlon and Hever Castle which is treasured for taking place in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Check out our list of Olympic Triathlons to find the best event for you.

What is the average time to complete an Olympic Triathlon?

A strong time for an amateur would be anything under the three hour mark. However to get to this level will require a decent level of investment in training. Top professionals will complete these events in under two hours. Alistair Brownlee famously won gold at the London Olympics in 2012 with a finishing time of 1:46:25.

How long should I train for an Olympic triathlon?

Starting from the ground up, we’d recommend you train well for around 12 weeks prior to an Olympic Triathlon event, especially if you want to post a competitive time. Following a tried and tested training programme can help with motivation and allow you to better track your progress. There are plenty of tri clubs in the UK, which will help you through training and you can make friends along the way. After a couple of these events, why not test your mettle with a Middle Distance or even a Full Distance Triathlon?

