All Events
ChevronRight
Triathlons
ChevronRight
Sprint Triathlons
ChevronRight
South East
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Sprint Triathlons in South East

25 events found
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Booked 182 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Ticket£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Hart Triathlon Series
Booked 14 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

2. Hart Triathlon Series

Location

Fleet, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(55 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Radley Triathlon 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

3. Radley Triathlon 2024

Location

Radley, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint and more

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Dorney Triathlon - May
Booked 9 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

4. Dorney Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.6

(10 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Winchester Triathlon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

5. Winchester Triathlon 2024

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
Heart
The All Nations Triathlon

Saturday, 11 May 2024

6. The All Nations Triathlon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(19 reviews)

Ticket£60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

7. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

8. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Dorney Triathlon - June
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

9. Dorney Triathlon - June

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Eastbourne Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

10. Eastbourne Triathlon

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Heart
The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

11. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

olympic, super sprint, sprint

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

12. Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024

Location

Chertsey, Surrey

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£25 – £65
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

13. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
FixAddiction Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

14. FixAddiction Triathlon

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Fareham Triathlon Series

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

15. Fareham Triathlon Series

Location

Fareham, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star3.3

(90 reviews)

Ticket£17.76 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

16. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.6

(18 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

17. Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024

Location

Guildford, Surrey

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(39 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

18. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

19. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£66 – £106
Booking perks
Heart
Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

20. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

21. Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Location

Hove, Brighton and Hove

Running

super sprint, sprint and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

22. The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

23. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.7

(123 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

24. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

25. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more

Ticket£25 – £75
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 events
1
image
🇬🇧