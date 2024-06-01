Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Sprint Triathlons in South East
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(162 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
2. Hart Triathlon Series
Fleet, Hampshire
sprint
(55 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
3. Radley Triathlon 2024
Radley, Oxfordshire
sprint and more
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
4. Dorney Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint
(10 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
5. Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester, Hampshire
super sprint, sprint
(31 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
6. The All Nations Triathlon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint
(19 reviews)
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
7. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
8. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
(99 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
9. Dorney Triathlon - June
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
10. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
11. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
olympic, super sprint, sprint
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
12. Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024
Chertsey, Surrey
sprint and more
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
13. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
14. FixAddiction Triathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
15. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
16. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(18 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
17. Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Guildford, Surrey
sprint
(39 reviews)
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
18. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
19. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
sprint and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
20. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
21. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
22. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
23. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
24. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
25. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more