Sprint Triathlons are multisport events, consisting of a 750m swim, a 20k bike, and a 5k run. All of the sections are exactly half the distance of an Olympic distance, or Standard, triathlon. They are hugely popular events, either for beginners who are wanting to build experience in triathlons, or for regular triathletes who are wanting to keep match-fit and to aim for a speedy new PB. Aiming for finishing a sprint triathlon in under 90 minutes is a good place to start. These events are often part of bigger triathlon festivals, where other distances might be on offer, including Super-Sprint and Olympic options. This means that family members and friends can all take part in a weekend, whatever their standard or experience. Some Sprint triathlons take place in cities, and have indoor pool swims. Others require open-water swimming, and the bike and run sections take you out into the countryside.
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(162 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
sprint, super sprint
(109 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
3. Hart Triathlon Series
Fleet, Hampshire
sprint
(55 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
4. Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024
Chertsey, Surrey
sprint and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
5. Roade Sprint Triathlon
Roade, Northamptonshire
sprint, super sprint
(38 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
6. Radley Triathlon 2024
Radley, Oxfordshire
sprint and more
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
7. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Paignton, Torbay
sprint
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. Torbay Triathlon Spring
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
9. Exmouth Triathlon
Exmouth, Devon
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
10. The First Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(60 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
11. Dorney Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint
(10 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
12. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Uppingham, Rutland
sprint
Monday, 6 May 2024
13. Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester, Hampshire
super sprint, sprint
(31 reviews)
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
14. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
15. The All Nations Triathlon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint
(19 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
16. Roadford Lake Triathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(2 reviews)
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
17. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
18. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
(99 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
19. Dorney Triathlon - June
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
20. Dartmouth Triathlon
Dartmouth, Devon
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(5 reviews)
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
21. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
22. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
23. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June
Poole, Dorset
sprint
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
24. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Abersoch, Gwynedd
olympic, sprint and more
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
25. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen
sprint, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
26. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
olympic, super sprint, sprint
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
27. English Riviera Triathlon
Torquay, Torbay
olympic, sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
28. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
29. FixAddiction Triathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
30. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
31. Hitchin Triathlon
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(63 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
32. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(18 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
33. Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon
Compton Verney, Warwickshire
sprint
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
34. Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Guildford, Surrey
sprint
(39 reviews)
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
35. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
36. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
sprint and more
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
37. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(62 reviews)
Monday, 26 Aug 2024
38. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
39. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Grantham, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more
(142 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
40. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
41. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
(6 reviews)
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
42. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
43. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
44. Salcombe Gin Sprint Triathlon
Salcombe, Devon
sprint
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
45. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
Poole, Dorset
sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
46. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Newport, Newport
sprint, olympic
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
47. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
48. Dawlish Triathlon
Dawlish Warren, Devon
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
About Sprint Triathlons in the UK
The Sprint Triathlon consists of a 750m swim, 20k cycle and 5k run, making it the second shortest standard triathlon distance. It’s a great event for newbies to get to grips with the discipline and for the experienced to kickstart a season, making it one of the most popular triathlon categories in the UK. These shorter events can sometimes include indoor sections, especially for the swim, which means they can take place all year round.
It’s a good idea to be aware of the specific rules regarding equipment for any triathlon you enter. Depending on the conditions, different equipment can become mandatory for a race. We’ve put together a list of the essential items for any triathlon on our blog to help you get started.
What are the best Sprint Triathlons?
The Blenheim Palace Triathlon weekend is a great example of an event that focuses on the Sprint and Super-Sprint formats (in a truly stunning setting). In keeping with the regal settings, the Royal Windsor Triathlon offers both an Olympic distance and Sprint that is very well reviewed by our users.
Finally, the Deva Divas Sprint Triathlon has won much praise for its great atmosphere and route, but unlucky for the boys, as it’s women only.
What is the average time to complete a sprint triathlon?
For an amateur, especially if it’s your first time, anything under an hour and a half can be considered a good time. More experienced athletes might try to push for one hour and fifteen minutes or under. The top professionals expect to win races by coming in under the one hour mark.
How long should I train for a sprint triathlon?
Starting from scratch, but with a decent base fitness level, we’d recommend that you consider following our eight week training plan. This will help you to be as competitive as you’d like come race day. After you’ve completed a couple of these events, you might want to consider testing yourself with an Olympic Triathlon.