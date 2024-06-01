All Events
Sprint Triathlons

Sprint Triathlons are multisport events, consisting of a 750m swim, a 20k bike, and a 5k run. All of the sections are exactly half the distance of an Olympic distance, or Standard, triathlon. They are hugely popular events, either for beginners who are wanting to build experience in triathlons, or for regular triathletes who are wanting to keep match-fit and to aim for a speedy new PB. Aiming for finishing a sprint triathlon in under 90 minutes is a good place to start. These events are often part of bigger triathlon festivals, where other distances might be on offer, including Super-Sprint and Olympic options. This means that family members and friends can all take part in a weekend, whatever their standard or experience. Some Sprint triathlons take place in cities, and have indoor pool swims. Others require open-water swimming, and the bike and run sections take you out into the countryside.

54 events found
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Booked 202 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Ticket£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.5

(109 reviews)

Ticket£55.99 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Hart Triathlon Series
Booked 28 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

3. Hart Triathlon Series

Location

Fleet, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(55 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

4. Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024

Location

Chertsey, Surrey

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£25 – £65
Booking perks
Heart
Roade Sprint Triathlon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

5. Roade Sprint Triathlon

Location

Roade, Northamptonshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.4

(38 reviews)

Ticket£34 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Radley Triathlon 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

6. Radley Triathlon 2024

Location

Radley, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint and more

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

7. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Torbay Triathlon Spring
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

8. Torbay Triathlon Spring

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Exmouth Triathlon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

9. Exmouth Triathlon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.9

(4 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly
Heart
The First Tri
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

10. The First Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(60 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Dorney Triathlon - May
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

11. Dorney Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.6

(10 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

12. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024

Location

Uppingham, Rutland

Running

sprint

Ticket£20 – £54
Booking perks
Heart
Winchester Triathlon 2024

Monday, 6 May 2024

13. Winchester Triathlon 2024

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

14. SWMA Tri Series Race 1

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The All Nations Triathlon

Saturday, 11 May 2024

15. The All Nations Triathlon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(19 reviews)

Ticket£60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Roadford Lake Triathlon
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

16. Roadford Lake Triathlon

Location

Broadwoodwidger, Devon

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(2 reviews)

Ticket£54 – £121
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

17. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

18. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Dorney Triathlon - June
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

19. Dorney Triathlon - June

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Dartmouth Triathlon
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

20. Dartmouth Triathlon

Location

Dartmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

21. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Eastbourne Triathlon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

22. Eastbourne Triathlon

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Heart
Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

23. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June

Location

Poole, Dorset

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(3 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

24. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

25. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024

Location

Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

Running

sprint, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£22 – £65
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

26. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

olympic, super sprint, sprint

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
English Riviera Triathlon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

27. English Riviera Triathlon

Location

Torquay, Torbay

Running

olympic, sprint, super sprint

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £74
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

28. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
FixAddiction Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

29. FixAddiction Triathlon

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Fareham Triathlon Series

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

30. Fareham Triathlon Series

Location

Fareham, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star3.3

(90 reviews)

Ticket£17.76 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Hitchin Triathlon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

31. Hitchin Triathlon

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(63 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

32. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.6

(18 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

33. Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon

Location

Compton Verney, Warwickshire

Running

sprint

Star4.2

(5 reviews)

Ticket£23.34 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

34. Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024

Location

Guildford, Surrey

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(39 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

35. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

36. Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£66 – £106
Booking perks
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

37. SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Monday, 26 Aug 2024

38. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Ticket£50 – £70
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

39. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £160
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

40. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

41. Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Location

Hove, Brighton and Hove

Running

super sprint, sprint and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024

42. SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

43. The One on the River - Henley

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.1

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Salcombe Gin Sprint Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

44. Salcombe Gin Sprint Triathlon

Location

Salcombe, Devon

Running

sprint

Star3.9

(14 reviews)

Ticket£65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

45. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September

Location

Poole, Dorset

Running

sprint

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

46. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

sprint, olympic

Star3.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

47. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.7

(123 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Dawlish Triathlon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

48. Dawlish Triathlon

Location

Dawlish Warren, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
About Sprint Triathlons in the UK

The Sprint Triathlon consists of a 750m swim, 20k cycle and 5k run, making it the second shortest standard triathlon distance. It’s a great event for newbies to get to grips with the discipline and for the experienced to kickstart a season, making it one of the most popular triathlon categories in the UK. These shorter events can sometimes include indoor sections, especially for the swim, which means they can take place all year round.

It’s a good idea to be aware of the specific rules regarding equipment for any triathlon you enter. Depending on the conditions, different equipment can become mandatory for a race. We’ve put together a list of the essential items for any triathlon on our blog to help you get started.

What are the best Sprint Triathlons?

The Blenheim Palace Triathlon weekend is a great example of an event that focuses on the Sprint and Super-Sprint formats (in a truly stunning setting). In keeping with the regal settings, the Royal Windsor Triathlon offers both an Olympic distance and Sprint that is very well reviewed by our users.

Finally, the Deva Divas Sprint Triathlon has won much praise for its great atmosphere and route, but unlucky for the boys, as it’s women only.

What is the average time to complete a sprint triathlon?

For an amateur, especially if it’s your first time, anything under an hour and a half can be considered a good time. More experienced athletes might try to push for one hour and fifteen minutes or under. The top professionals expect to win races by coming in under the one hour mark.

How long should I train for a sprint triathlon?

Starting from scratch, but with a decent base fitness level, we’d recommend that you consider following our eight week training plan. This will help you to be as competitive as you’d like come race day. After you’ve completed a couple of these events, you might want to consider testing yourself with an Olympic Triathlon.

