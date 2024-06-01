All Events
Sprint Triathlons in West Midlands

4 events found
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

£41.67 – £214.98
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

2. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

£5 – £140
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

3. Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon

Location

Compton Verney, Warwickshire

Running

sprint

Star4.2

(5 reviews)

£23.34 – £70
Great atmosphereGreat scenery
East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

4. East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)

Location

East Leake, Nottinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(132 reviews)

£32 – £54
Great atmosphere
