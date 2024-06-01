All Events
Triathlons
Sprint Triathlons
West Midlands
Sprint Triathlons in West Midlands
4 events found
Booked 182 times this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
4.7
(162 reviews)
£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 4 times this week
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
2. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Abersoch, Gwynedd
olympic, sprint and more
4.8
(3 reviews)
£5 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
3. Compton Verney Sprint Triathlon
Compton Verney, Warwickshire
sprint
4.2
(5 reviews)
£23.34 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
4. East Leake 'End of Season' Sprint Triathlon 2024 (Pool Based)
East Leake, Nottinghamshire
sprint
4.7
(132 reviews)
£32 – £54
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events