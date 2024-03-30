All Events
Running Events
10k Runs
Texas
Austin
10k Runs in Austin

34 events found
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Wine Lovers Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 4 May 2024

3. Wine Lovers Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Snails Keep MOVING Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Snails Keep MOVING Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

5. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star2.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Austin

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

7. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Austin

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k and more

Bunny 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (3-23-2024) RD1

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

8. Bunny 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (3-23-2024) RD1

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Sloth Virtual Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

9. Sloth Virtual Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

10k, half marathon

2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

10. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k

RE-MISSION RUN

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. RE-MISSION RUN

Cedar Park, Texas

5k, 10k and more

Longhorn Run 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

12. Longhorn Run 2024

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k

Austin Falls Ultra

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

13. Austin Falls Ultra

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Austin

Sunday, 19 May 2024

14. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Austin

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (5-25-2024) RD1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

15. Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (5-25-2024) RD1

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

16. Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 25 May 2024

17. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

18. Run AUSTIN "Keep Austin Weird" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Time to Paddy 5k/10k & Lucky 13.1 - Austin

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

19. Time to Paddy 5k/10k & Lucky 13.1 - Austin

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

20. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
The 2024 Runfield Texas Race Series

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

21. The 2024 Runfield Texas Race Series

Buda, Texas

half marathon, 5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

22. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

23. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

XTERRA ATX Trail Run

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

24. XTERRA ATX Trail Run

Spicewood, Texas

half marathon, 10k and more

Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (4-27-2024) RD1

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

25. Luau 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon at Pfennig Park, Pflugerville, TX (4-27-2024) RD1

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

26. SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

27. SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

10k

Ticket$35 – $45
Arbor Day: Run for Earth AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

28. Arbor Day: Run for Earth AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Wine Lovers Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 4 May 2024

29. Wine Lovers Run AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 4 May 2024

30. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Sunset Marathon AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

31. Sunset Marathon AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

32. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Summer Sizzler- Austin

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

33. Summer Sizzler- Austin

Austin, Texas

5k, 10k and more

Spooky Sprint-Austin

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

34. Spooky Sprint-Austin

Pflugerville, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

