10k Runs in California
10k (or 6.2 mile) races are a more challenging prospect for beginners than 5k events, but they maintain the friendly atmosphere. While staying friendly, they can be a bit a more competitive, as regular runners will want to push under 40 minutes and hit a new PB. The 10k distance is also a great stepping stone towards harder 10 mile races or half marathons. In California, many of these events take place in the major cities and along the famous coastlines, but there are also a range of options which explore beyond the cities, into the stunning landscapes that the Golden State has to offer. The coastlines, National Parks, mountains and deserts of California provide an endless variety. 10k races are often part of larger running festivals. For example the Avenue of the Giants has a 10k option, allowing family members to get their running fix before relatives take on the longer half-marathon or marathon distance options.
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
4. Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Redding, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
7. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
8. Valencia Trail Race
Santa Clarita, California
10k, ultramarathon, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
9. Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
10. Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
11. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
12. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
13. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
14. Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
15. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
16. Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
17. Autism Shero Run
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
18. Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Santa Clarita, California
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
19. Snails Keep MOVING Run LA
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
20. Sunset Marathon LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
21. July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
22. July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
23. July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
24. July 4th Freedom Run CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
25. July 4th Freedom Run LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
26. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
27. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
28. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
29. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
30. Be the Light 5k & 10k
Santa Clarita, California
5k, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
31. SPACEROCK Trail Race
Agua Dulce, California
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
32. Hidden World 5k & 10k
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
33. LASAA Mug Run - LASD East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station
Commerce, California
5k, 10k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
34. Sanger Blossom Trail Run
Sanger, California
10k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
35. SOCAL River Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5K
Huntington Beach, California
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
36. San Joaquin River Trail Half Marathon & 10K
Auberry, California
10k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
37. Coast to Crest 10K and 5K
Del Mar, California
10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
38. LASAA Mug Run - LASD Special Enforcement Bureau
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
39. Leprechaun Chase - 5K, 10K, 10 Miler and Half Marathon
Long Beach, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
40. End of the Trail Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk
Visalia, California
10k, 5k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
41. Bok Kai 5k/10k
Marysville, California
5k, 10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
42. Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K
Clark County, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
43. Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K
Avalon, California
marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
44. 2nd Annual 10K With A Cop 5k, 10k or 2 Mile Community Fun Run/Walk
Modesto, California
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
45. The 13th Annual Spirit of Benny 10K/5K Fun Run and Walk
Placerville, California
5k, 10k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
46. Pinch Me I'm Running 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon
Santa Monica, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
47. Lucky 5K/10K/Half Marathon - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
48. Oyster Point 10K
South San Francisco, California
10k
About 10k events in California
Very much like in 5k events, the large running festivals often have their own 10k event to participate in. This creates a great opportunity for friends and family of different running abilities to take part in the same race weekend and compare their swag and medals at the finish.
What are the best 10k events?
Though technically not a 10k, the Bay to Breakers, at 12k, is one of the biggest running events of the year in Cali. With 50,000 costumed competitors cruising through central San Francisco it's definitely a memorable race. It's also one of the oldest races, as it's been going for over 100 years. Watch out for the infamous Hayes Hill on mile 2; this isn't the easiest run we've come across. If fun and fancy dress sounds like your thing, but you'd prefer a less challenging course, the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot might be worth a pluck.
How long will it take to run 10k?
Regular competitors at these events might expect to finish in around an hour (or better). However, if it's your first time, you might want to take a little longer, but be aware that some events have a cut off time - usually around 3 hours.
If you're into your trivia, or fancy yourself as the next winner of the Cali Beach Blast, then perhaps you'll be interested in the road racing world records. These stand at 26:44 and 29:43 minutes for men and women respectively, held by Leonard Patrick Komon and Joyciline Jepkosgei (who also holds the record for the women's half marathon).
How do you train for a 10k race?
Training for a 10k involves starting small and building up, regardless of your fitness level. Check out our 6 weeks to 10k training plan which will help you choose your starting point depending on your base fitness and goals. Following a plan helps to minimise the risk of injury, and you give the best start on race day. Check out our half marathon and marathon event calendars if you're feeling ready to expand your running horizons.