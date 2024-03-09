All Events
10k Runs in California

10k (or 6.2 mile) races are a more challenging prospect for beginners than 5k events, but they maintain the friendly atmosphere. While staying friendly, they can be a bit a more competitive, as regular runners will want to push under 40 minutes and hit a new PB. The 10k distance is also a great stepping stone towards harder 10 mile races or half marathons. In California, many of these events take place in the major cities and along the famous coastlines, but there are also a range of options which explore beyond the cities, into the stunning landscapes that the Golden State has to offer. The coastlines, National Parks, mountains and deserts of California provide an endless variety. 10k races are often part of larger running festivals. For example the Avenue of the Giants has a 10k option, allowing family members to get their running fix before relatives take on the longer half-marathon or marathon distance options.

Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

4. Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

5. Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Redding, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

6. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

7. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Valencia Trail Race

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

8. Valencia Trail Race

Santa Clarita, California

Running

10k, ultramarathon, half marathon

$125 – $195
Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

9. Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

10. Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

11. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

12. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

13. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

14. Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES
Saturday, 4 May 2024

15. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 4 May 2024

16. Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

5.0

(1 reviews)

$35 – $45
Autism Shero Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

17. Autism Shero Run

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

5.0

(1 reviews)

$10 – $65
Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

18. Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Santa Clarita, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

4.9

(6 reviews)

$35 – $95
Snails Keep MOVING Run LA

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

19. Snails Keep MOVING Run LA

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
Sunset Marathon LOS ANGELES
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

20. Sunset Marathon LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles, California

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

$35 – $45
July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

21. July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

22. July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

23. July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45
July 4th Freedom Run CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

24. July 4th Freedom Run CITY OF TREES

Sacramento, California

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

$35 – $45
July 4th Freedom Run LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

25. July 4th Freedom Run LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles, California

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

26. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

27. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

28. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

29. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Be the Light 5k & 10k

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

30. Be the Light 5k & 10k

Santa Clarita, California

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket$48 – $73
SPACEROCK Trail Race

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

31. SPACEROCK Trail Race

Agua Dulce, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket$55 – $125
Hidden World 5k & 10k

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

32. Hidden World 5k & 10k

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket$5 – $59.50
LASAA Mug Run - LASD East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

33. LASAA Mug Run - LASD East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station

Commerce, California

Running

5k, 10k

Sanger Blossom Trail Run

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

34. Sanger Blossom Trail Run

Sanger, California

Running

10k and more

SOCAL River Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

35. SOCAL River Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5K

Huntington Beach, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

San Joaquin River Trail Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

36. San Joaquin River Trail Half Marathon & 10K

Auberry, California

Running

10k and more

Coast to Crest 10K and 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

37. Coast to Crest 10K and 5K

Del Mar, California

Running

10k, 5k

LASAA Mug Run - LASD Special Enforcement Bureau

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

38. LASAA Mug Run - LASD Special Enforcement Bureau

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k

Leprechaun Chase - 5K, 10K, 10 Miler and Half Marathon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

39. Leprechaun Chase - 5K, 10K, 10 Miler and Half Marathon

Long Beach, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

End of the Trail Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

40. End of the Trail Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Visalia, California

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Bok Kai 5k/10k

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

41. Bok Kai 5k/10k

Marysville, California

Running

5k, 10k

Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

42. Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1/2 Marathon, Marathon, and 50K

Clark County, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

43. Catalina Island Marathon, 10K, 5K

Avalon, California

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k and more

2nd Annual 10K With A Cop 5k, 10k or 2 Mile Community Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

44. 2nd Annual 10K With A Cop 5k, 10k or 2 Mile Community Fun Run/Walk

Modesto, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

The 13th Annual Spirit of Benny 10K/5K Fun Run and Walk

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

45. The 13th Annual Spirit of Benny 10K/5K Fun Run and Walk

Placerville, California

Running

5k, 10k

Pinch Me I'm Running 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

46. Pinch Me I'm Running 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon

Santa Monica, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Lucky 5K/10K/Half Marathon - Las Vegas

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

47. Lucky 5K/10K/Half Marathon - Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Oyster Point 10K

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

48. Oyster Point 10K

South San Francisco, California

Running

10k

About 10k events in California

Very much like in 5k events, the large running festivals often have their own 10k event to participate in. This creates a great opportunity for friends and family of different running abilities to take part in the same race weekend and compare their swag and medals at the finish.

What are the best 10k events?

Though technically not a 10k, the Bay to Breakers, at 12k, is one of the biggest running events of the year in Cali. With 50,000 costumed competitors cruising through central San Francisco it's definitely a memorable race. It's also one of the oldest races, as it's been going for over 100 years. Watch out for the infamous Hayes Hill on mile 2; this isn't the easiest run we've come across. If fun and fancy dress sounds like your thing, but you'd prefer a less challenging course, the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot might be worth a pluck.

How long will it take to run 10k?

Regular competitors at these events might expect to finish in around an hour (or better). However, if it's your first time, you might want to take a little longer, but be aware that some events have a cut off time - usually around 3 hours.

If you're into your trivia, or fancy yourself as the next winner of the Cali Beach Blast, then perhaps you'll be interested in the road racing world records. These stand at 26:44 and 29:43 minutes for men and women respectively, held by Leonard Patrick Komon and Joyciline Jepkosgei (who also holds the record for the women's half marathon).

How do you train for a 10k race?

Training for a 10k involves starting small and building up, regardless of your fitness level. Check out our 6 weeks to 10k training plan which will help you choose your starting point depending on your base fitness and goals. Following a plan helps to minimise the risk of injury, and you give the best start on race day. Check out our half marathon and marathon event calendars if you're feeling ready to expand your running horizons.

