10k Runs in Detroit
13 events found
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
1. Martian Invasion of Races
Dearborn, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
2. Detroit Mother's Day Run/Walk
Detroit, Michigan
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
3. Escape to Belle Isle
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
4. Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk
Detroit, Michigan
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
5. Run of the Dead 2024
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
6. Strides for Adam 5K
Riverview, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
7. Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon
Detroit, Michigan
half marathon, marathon, 10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
8. Trivium Michigan Mega Medal Series Pass
Detroit, Michigan
10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
9. Trauma Survivors Celebration 5K and 1 Mile Walk
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
10. Wiwat
West Bloomfield Township, Michigan
10k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
11. Santos El Barrio 5k
Detroit, Michigan
10k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
12. Trenton Summerfest Race
Trenton, Michigan
5k, half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
13. Turning Point's Tara's 5K Run & Walk
Sterling Heights, Michigan
5k, 10k
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 events