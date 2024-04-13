All Events
Running Events
10k Runs
Michigan
Detroit
10k Runs in Detroit

13 events found
Martian Invasion of Races

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

1. Martian Invasion of Races

Location

Dearborn, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Detroit Mother's Day Run/Walk

Sunday, 12 May 2024

2. Detroit Mother's Day Run/Walk

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

10k, 5k and more

Escape to Belle Isle

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

3. Escape to Belle Isle

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k and more

Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

4. Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Run of the Dead 2024

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

5. Run of the Dead 2024

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k

Strides for Adam 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

6. Strides for Adam 5K

Location

Riverview, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k and more

Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

7. Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Trivium Michigan Mega Medal Series Pass

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

8. Trivium Michigan Mega Medal Series Pass

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

10k

Trauma Survivors Celebration 5K and 1 Mile Walk

Saturday, 4 May 2024

9. Trauma Survivors Celebration 5K and 1 Mile Walk

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k and more

Wiwat

Saturday, 4 May 2024

10. Wiwat

Location

West Bloomfield Township, Michigan

Running

10k and more

Santos El Barrio 5k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

11. Santos El Barrio 5k

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Running

10k and more

Trenton Summerfest Race

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

12. Trenton Summerfest Race

Location

Trenton, Michigan

Running

5k, half marathon, 10k and more

Turning Point's Tara's 5K Run & Walk

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

13. Turning Point's Tara's 5K Run & Walk

Location

Sterling Heights, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k

