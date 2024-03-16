Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in Houston
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
2. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
4. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
5. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
7. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
8. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
9. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
10. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
11. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Houston
Sugar Land, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
12. KOLACHE FACTORY 5K/10K/KIDS DASH
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
13. Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
14. Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Houston, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
15. Yuri's Run Houston 2024
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
16. green6.2 and 5K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
17. Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
18. Project Joy and Hope Fun Run
La Porte, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
19. Run Houston! Clear Lake 5K & 10K
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
20. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
21. Memorial Day 10K and 5K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
22. Donot Stop - Houston
South Houston, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
23. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
24. Lemonade Dash 5K and 10K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
25. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Houston
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
26. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
27. Popsicle Dash 5K and 10K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
28. Watermelon Dash 5K and 10K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
29. Chance for Hope Going Gold Fun Run
Pearland, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
30. University Run
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
31. Monster Mash Run
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
32. The Great Houston Pie Run
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
33. 14th Annual Rudolph Fun Run
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 4 Jan 2025
34. ChocoLoco 5K and 10K
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 15 Feb 2025
35. LoveStruck 5K and 10K
Sugar Land, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
36. Bayou City Classic 10K & 5K Fun Run
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
37. Sunrise Marathon - Houston
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
38. Spring ISD Fun Run and Wellness Fair
Spring, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
39. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
10k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
40. Sunrise Marathon HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
41. Run Houston "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
42. Wildcat Run + Fun
Tomball, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
43. Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
44. Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
45. Walk for Wellness 1K/5K Run/Walk
League City, Texas
10k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
46. ‘RUNNING WITH MY PEEPS 5K/10K’ (Houston, TX)
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
47. Yuri's Fun Run/Walk 10K/5K/Kids K
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
48. The Ascent
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k