All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
Texas
ChevronRight
Houston
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

10k Runs in Houston

76 events found
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

2. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 8 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

4. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

5. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

6. Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

7. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

8. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star3.3

(4 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

9. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

10. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, half marathon, 10k and more

Heart
Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Houston

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

11. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Houston

Location

Sugar Land, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
KOLACHE FACTORY 5K/10K/KIDS DASH

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

12. KOLACHE FACTORY 5K/10K/KIDS DASH

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

13. Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, half marathon

Heart
Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

14. Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Yuri's Run Houston 2024

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

15. Yuri's Run Houston 2024

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
green6.2 and 5K

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

16. green6.2 and 5K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

17. Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Project Joy and Hope Fun Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

18. Project Joy and Hope Fun Run

Location

La Porte, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Run Houston! Clear Lake 5K & 10K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

19. Run Houston! Clear Lake 5K & 10K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 25 May 2024

20. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Memorial Day 10K and 5K

Monday, 27 May 2024

21. Memorial Day 10K and 5K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Donot Stop - Houston

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

22. Donot Stop - Houston

Location

South Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

23. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Lemonade Dash 5K and 10K

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

24. Lemonade Dash 5K and 10K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Houston

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

25. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Houston

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

26. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Popsicle Dash 5K and 10K

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

27. Popsicle Dash 5K and 10K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Watermelon Dash 5K and 10K

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

28. Watermelon Dash 5K and 10K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Chance for Hope Going Gold Fun Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

29. Chance for Hope Going Gold Fun Run

Location

Pearland, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
University Run

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

30. University Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Monster Mash Run

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

31. Monster Mash Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
The Great Houston Pie Run

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

32. The Great Houston Pie Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
14th Annual Rudolph Fun Run

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

33. 14th Annual Rudolph Fun Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
ChocoLoco 5K and 10K

Saturday, 4 Jan 2025

34. ChocoLoco 5K and 10K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
LoveStruck 5K and 10K

Saturday, 15 Feb 2025

35. LoveStruck 5K and 10K

Location

Sugar Land, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Bayou City Classic 10K & 5K Fun Run

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

36. Bayou City Classic 10K & 5K Fun Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Sunrise Marathon - Houston

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

37. Sunrise Marathon - Houston

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Spring ISD Fun Run and Wellness Fair

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

38. Spring ISD Fun Run and Wellness Fair

Location

Spring, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

39. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sunrise Marathon HOUSTON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

40. Sunrise Marathon HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run Houston "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

41. Run Houston "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Wildcat Run + Fun

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

42. Wildcat Run + Fun

Location

Tomball, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

43. Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

44. Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Walk for Wellness 1K/5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

45. Walk for Wellness 1K/5K Run/Walk

Location

League City, Texas

Running

10k and more

Heart
‘RUNNING WITH MY PEEPS 5K/10K’ (Houston, TX)

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

46. ‘RUNNING WITH MY PEEPS 5K/10K’ (Houston, TX)

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Yuri's Fun Run/Walk 10K/5K/Kids K

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

47. Yuri's Fun Run/Walk 10K/5K/Kids K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
The Ascent

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

48. The Ascent

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 76 events
1
2
image
🇺🇸