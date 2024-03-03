Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in Massachusetts
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & Marathon Team Relay
Barnstable, Massachusetts
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
2. Holyoke St. Patrick's Road Race
Holyoke, Massachusetts
10k and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
3. O'Hartford 5K & 10K
Hartford, Connecticut
5k, 10k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
4. Bradley Road Race - 5K & 10K
Windsor Locks, Connecticut
5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
5. Middletown 10K & 5K Run/Walk
Middletown, Connecticut
5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
6. Coffee Milk
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
7. Bimbler's Bash
Guilford, Connecticut
10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. 29th Annual NSKS Run & Walk for Food & Shelter
Nashua, New Hampshire
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
9. Cohasset Road Race By the Sea 10k Run & Walk
Cohasset, Massachusetts
10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
10. Boston 10k
Boston, Massachusetts
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
11. Run For Veterans
Guilford, Connecticut
10k, 5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
12. Seeds of Hope 5K/10K
East Hampton, Connecticut
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
14. Cape Cod Trail Race
Falmouth, Massachusetts
10k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
15. Greater Beverly YMCA Rhino Run 10K
Beverly, Massachusetts
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
16. James Joyce Ramble 10 Km
Dedham, Massachusetts
10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. Granby Road Race
Granby, Connecticut
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
18. Jack Rome Memorial 5k
Wilbraham, Massachusetts
5k, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
19. Groton Road Race
Groton, Massachusetts
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
20. Burlington to Collinsville Classic
Canton, Connecticut
10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
21. cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.
Seekonk, Massachusetts
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
22. Mother's Day 10k
Bourne, Massachusetts
10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
23. Mystic Half Marathon & 10K
Stonington, Connecticut
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
24. Dustin L. Doyon Memorial Road Race
Suffield, Connecticut
5k, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
25. Gold Star Run for Honor
Saugus, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
26. east bay running festival
East Providence, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
27. 2024 Against the Tide Brewster (Cape Cod)
Brewster, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 10 Jun 2024
28. New England Series - Day 1 (CT)
Simsbury, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024
29. New England Series - Day 2 (RI)
Lincoln, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
30. New England Series - Day 3 (MA)
Holyoke, Massachusetts
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
31. 50th Annual Rooster Run
Newtown, Connecticut
5k, 10k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
32. 2024 Against the Tide Hopkinton
Hopkinton, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
33. 45th Annual JCC Father's Day Road Race
Longmeadow, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
34. 23rd Annual Anniversary Race for Open Space
Nantucket, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
35. Rose Arts Road Races - 5K & 10K
Norwich, Connecticut
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
36. L+M Summer Stride 5K & 10K
New London, Connecticut
5k, 10k
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
37. funky monkey
Seekonk, Massachusetts
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
38. Old Wethersfield 5K & 10K
Wethersfield, Connecticut
10k, 5k
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
39. Greenbelt's Vineyard Hill Trail Run
Hamilton, Massachusetts
5k, 10k
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
40. Be Happy Road Race
Windsor, Connecticut
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
41. 51st Annual Walpole Labor Day Road Race
Walpole, Massachusetts
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
42. Run for the Pumpkins Trail Run
Westerly, Rhode Island
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
43. Rail Trail 10K Race
Hamden, Connecticut
10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
44. Norfolk Land Trust Trail Race Series/Haystack Mountain Challenge
Litchfield County, Connecticut
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
45. Boston 10K for Women Presented by REI
Boston, Massachusetts
10k and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
46. 2024 Boston Firefighters Memorial Road Race
Boston, Massachusetts
10k, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
47. 12th Annual Fall Foliage 5K & 10K Run/Walk
Foster, Rhode Island
5k, 10k
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
48. Pam's Run
Wayland, Massachusetts
5k, 10k