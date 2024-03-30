Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in New York
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
4. Arbor Day: Run for Earth NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
5. Snails Keep MOVING Run NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. Sunset Marathon NYC
New York, New York
half marathon, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
7. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. Brooklyn Spring Half • 10k • 5k |
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
9. Sloth Virtual Run NYC
New York, New York
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
10. March Madness Half, 10K, 5K
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
11. Queens Spring Half, 10K, 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
12. Essex County Cherry Blossom 10K Run
Newark, New Jersey
10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
13. The Verrazzano 10K & 5K
Kings County, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
14. 2024 Run for Hope
Kings County, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
15. Run the Bronx
Bronx County, New York
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
16. NYC Spring 10K - 5K |
New York, New York
10k, 5k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
17. Running Is Back 10K
Jersey City, New Jersey
10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
18. Rubin Run
Tenafly, New Jersey
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
19. BROOKLYN MOTHER'S DAY HALF, 10K, 5K •
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
20. The Jersey City Spring Half, 10K, 5K
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
21. Run NYC "The Big Apple" 5K/10K/13.1
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
22. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
23. NYC Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
24. 41st Annual Montclair Run
Montclair, New Jersey
10k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
25. GWB Challenge
Fort Lee, New Jersey
5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
26. Run Against Breast Cancer NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
27. Independence Series - Day 5 (NY)
Kings County, New York
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
28. The Tavern Cup 10k!
Kings County, New York
10k
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
29. Flushing Meadows NYC Half • 10k • 5k |
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
30. July 4th Freedom Run NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
31. Coney Island Half 10K 5K
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
32. The Queens NYC Half, 10K & 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
33. The Jersey City Summer Half, 10K, 5K-2024
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
34. Planet NY Half Marathon, 10K, 5K -2024
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
35. The JC Green Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
36. Everybody's 10K! at Liberty State Park
Jersey City, New Jersey
10k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
37. Queens NYC Halloween Half, 10K, 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
38. Brooklyn Fall Half •10k • 5k |
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
39. Sri Chinmoy Thanksgiving Day 5K, 10K & Kids Race
Queens County, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
40. Run NYC "The Big Apple" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
41. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
42. Trials of Miles at the Armory
New York, New York
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
43. ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY HALF MARATHON
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
44. ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY 5K
Queens County, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
45. The Glue Loop
Kings County, New York
10k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
46. Sri Chinmoy 5K & 7-Mile in Prospect Park
Kings County, New York
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
47. Sri Chinmoy 5K & 7-Mile in Prospect Park
Kings County, New York
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
48. St. Dominic Academy Spring Thaw
Jersey City, New Jersey
5k, 10k and more