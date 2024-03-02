All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
Ohio
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

10k Runs in Ohio

265 events found
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (3-2-2024)

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (3-2-2024)

Location

Chillicothe, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (3-2-2024)

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (3-2-2024)

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Novato Lucky Run 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

3. Novato Lucky Run 2024

Location

Bay Village, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Flirt with Dirt

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

4. Flirt with Dirt

Location

Brecksville, Ohio

Running

10k

Heart
Friends of the Parks Half Marathon, 10k, & 5k

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

5. Friends of the Parks Half Marathon, 10k, & 5k

Location

Coshocton, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
John Bryan Trail Race

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

6. John Bryan Trail Race

Location

Yellow Springs, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
East Fork Trail Race

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

7. East Fork Trail Race

Location

Bethel, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Run The Land - East vs. West

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

8. Run The Land - East vs. West

Location

Cleveland, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (4-6-2024) RD1

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

9. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (4-6-2024) RD1

Location

Chillicothe, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (4-6-2024) RD1

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

10. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (4-6-2024) RD1

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Hueston Woods Trail Race

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

11. Hueston Woods Trail Race

Location

College Corner, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

12. ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K

Location

Xenia, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Heart
Martian Invasion of Races

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

13. Martian Invasion of Races

Location

Dearborn, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Heart
Rees E Price Academy Community Fun Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

14. Rees E Price Academy Community Fun Run

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Caesar Creek Trail Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

15. Caesar Creek Trail Race

Location

Waynesville, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Hop for Hope 5k/10k/1 mile

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

16. Hop for Hope 5k/10k/1 mile

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Run Wild!

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

17. Run Wild!

Location

Wilmot, Ohio

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Race for the Parks

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

18. Race for the Parks

Location

Hudson, Ohio

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
John Bryan Trail Race

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

19. John Bryan Trail Race

Location

Yellow Springs, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Redbud Trail Challenge

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

20. Redbud Trail Challenge

Location

Summerfield, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Miami Valley Hospital Practitioner Wellness 5k/10k

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

21. Miami Valley Hospital Practitioner Wellness 5k/10k

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Great Seal Trail Race

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

22. Great Seal Trail Race

Location

Ross County, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
15th Annual Ride for Recovery by Dawn Farm

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

23. 15th Annual Ride for Recovery by Dawn Farm

Location

Ypsilanti Charter Township, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Free Your Sole 5k/10k Run or Walk

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

24. Free Your Sole 5k/10k Run or Walk

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Cpl. Fulks Memorial Trail Race

Saturday, 4 May 2024

25. Cpl. Fulks Memorial Trail Race

Location

Hurricane, West Virginia

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (5-4-2024) RD1

Saturday, 4 May 2024

26. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (5-4-2024) RD1

Location

Chillicothe, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (5-4-2024) RD1

Saturday, 4 May 2024

27. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (5-4-2024) RD1

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Caesar Creek Trail Race

Saturday, 4 May 2024

28. Caesar Creek Trail Race

Location

Waynesville, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
2024 Annual Burns Park Run, Sponsored by Probility Physical Therapy

Sunday, 5 May 2024

29. 2024 Annual Burns Park Run, Sponsored by Probility Physical Therapy

Location

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
2024 Flying Pig Marathon Weekend

Sunday, 5 May 2024

30. 2024 Flying Pig Marathon Weekend

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
USATF Masters 20,000m Race Walk Championship & Jack Mortland Open Race Walks

Sunday, 5 May 2024

31. USATF Masters 20,000m Race Walk Championship & Jack Mortland Open Race Walks

Location

Xenia, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Heart
Ohio Mother’s Day 1mi, 5k, 10k & FREE Kids Dash

Saturday, 11 May 2024

32. Ohio Mother’s Day 1mi, 5k, 10k & FREE Kids Dash

Location

Columbus, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Blueline Superhero Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

33. Blueline Superhero Run

Location

Newark, Ohio

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Mohican Trail Race

Saturday, 11 May 2024

34. Mohican Trail Race

Location

Perrysville, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Great Guernsey Trail Half-Marathon

Saturday, 18 May 2024

35. Great Guernsey Trail Half-Marathon

Location

Cambridge, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
Rockin' Poppin' 10K Fun Run

Saturday, 18 May 2024

36. Rockin' Poppin' 10K Fun Run

Location

Marion, Ohio

Running

10k

Heart
49th Annual Oakwood's That Day in May Fun Run, 5k, 10k and Virtual Run

Saturday, 18 May 2024

37. 49th Annual Oakwood's That Day in May Fun Run, 5k, 10k and Virtual Run

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Donot Stop - Columbus

Saturday, 18 May 2024

38. Donot Stop - Columbus

Location

Columbus, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Alum Creek Trail Race

Saturday, 18 May 2024

39. Alum Creek Trail Race

Location

Lewis Center, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Donot Stop - Cincinatti

Sunday, 19 May 2024

40. Donot Stop - Cincinatti

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
2024 Cleveland Marathon

Sunday, 19 May 2024

41. 2024 Cleveland Marathon

Location

Cleveland, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
2FGR Presents the DSACO Run for Down Syndrome

Thursday, 23 May 2024

42. 2FGR Presents the DSACO Run for Down Syndrome

Location

Dublin, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
PetPromise Rescue Run

Saturday, 25 May 2024

43. PetPromise Rescue Run

Location

Columbus, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
East Fork Trail Race

Saturday, 25 May 2024

44. East Fork Trail Race

Location

Bethel, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Dare 2B Challenged

Sunday, 26 May 2024

45. Dare 2B Challenged

Location

Essex County, Essex County

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
AEP Ohio Columbus 10K presented by Barbasol

Monday, 27 May 2024

46. AEP Ohio Columbus 10K presented by Barbasol

Location

Columbus, Ohio

Running

10k and more

Heart
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (6-1-2024) RD1

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

47. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (6-1-2024) RD1

Location

Chillicothe, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (6-1-2024) RD1

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

48. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (6-1-2024) RD1

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 265 events
1
2
3
7
image
🇺🇸