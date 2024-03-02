Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in Ohio
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (3-2-2024)
Chillicothe, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (3-2-2024)
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
3. Novato Lucky Run 2024
Bay Village, Ohio
5k, 10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
4. Flirt with Dirt
Brecksville, Ohio
10k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
5. Friends of the Parks Half Marathon, 10k, & 5k
Coshocton, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
6. John Bryan Trail Race
Yellow Springs, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
7. East Fork Trail Race
Bethel, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
8. Run The Land - East vs. West
Cleveland, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
9. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (4-6-2024) RD1
Chillicothe, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
10. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (4-6-2024) RD1
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
11. Hueston Woods Trail Race
College Corner, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
12. ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K
Xenia, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
13. Martian Invasion of Races
Dearborn, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
14. Rees E Price Academy Community Fun Run
Cincinnati, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. Caesar Creek Trail Race
Waynesville, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
16. Hop for Hope 5k/10k/1 mile
Akron, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
17. Run Wild!
Wilmot, Ohio
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
18. Race for the Parks
Hudson, Ohio
10k, 5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
19. John Bryan Trail Race
Yellow Springs, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
20. Redbud Trail Challenge
Summerfield, Ohio
5k, 10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
21. Miami Valley Hospital Practitioner Wellness 5k/10k
Dayton, Ohio
5k, 10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
22. Great Seal Trail Race
Ross County, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
23. 15th Annual Ride for Recovery by Dawn Farm
Ypsilanti Charter Township, Michigan
5k, 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
24. Free Your Sole 5k/10k Run or Walk
Dayton, Ohio
5k, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
25. Cpl. Fulks Memorial Trail Race
Hurricane, West Virginia
5k, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
26. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (5-4-2024) RD1
Chillicothe, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
27. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (5-4-2024) RD1
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
28. Caesar Creek Trail Race
Waynesville, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
29. 2024 Annual Burns Park Run, Sponsored by Probility Physical Therapy
Ann Arbor, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
30. 2024 Flying Pig Marathon Weekend
Cincinnati, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
31. USATF Masters 20,000m Race Walk Championship & Jack Mortland Open Race Walks
Xenia, Ohio
5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
32. Ohio Mother’s Day 1mi, 5k, 10k & FREE Kids Dash
Columbus, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
33. Blueline Superhero Run
Newark, Ohio
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
34. Mohican Trail Race
Perrysville, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
35. Great Guernsey Trail Half-Marathon
Cambridge, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
36. Rockin' Poppin' 10K Fun Run
Marion, Ohio
10k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
37. 49th Annual Oakwood's That Day in May Fun Run, 5k, 10k and Virtual Run
Dayton, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
38. Donot Stop - Columbus
Columbus, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
39. Alum Creek Trail Race
Lewis Center, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
40. Donot Stop - Cincinatti
Cincinnati, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
41. 2024 Cleveland Marathon
Cleveland, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Thursday, 23 May 2024
42. 2FGR Presents the DSACO Run for Down Syndrome
Dublin, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
43. PetPromise Rescue Run
Columbus, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
44. East Fork Trail Race
Bethel, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
45. Dare 2B Challenged
Essex County, Essex County
5k, 10k
Monday, 27 May 2024
46. AEP Ohio Columbus 10K presented by Barbasol
Columbus, Ohio
10k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
47. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH (6-1-2024) RD1
Chillicothe, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
48. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (6-1-2024) RD1
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more