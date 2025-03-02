All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
5k Runs

US 5k Runs: 2024 - 2025

View all 5k runs
Image of people at 5k Runs in the United States
5k (or 3.1miles) is one of the most popular running distances, with over 8 million people in the USA taking part each year. These races are often hugely enjoyable, getting the local community, friends, family, kids, and even dogs involved! If you're just starting as a runner, this is a great distance fo keeping fit, aiming for a new PB or building towards a bigger distance. Beginners should aim to run a 5k in under 30 minutes, and more regular runners can set themselves a challenge of finishing in under 20 minutes. Fun runs always have a great atmosphere, and give you an opportunity to get into your favourite fancy dress, and get covered in colored paint, bubbles, or mud. Alternatively, some of the most popular running festivals offer a 5km option, so anyone can get involved with the big marathon weekends. There are plenty of weekly 5k options available, so these are a great way of getting stuck into a running routine.
Benefits of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Top 5k Runs in the US

Events that our community are currently loving

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Booked 141 times this week

Sunday, 2 Mar 2025

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ticket$20 – $175
Booking perks
Heart
Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart

Last minute start lines

No weekend plans? Look no further.

Races this weekend

Races this weekend

Races next weekend

Races next weekend

Popular US 5k Runs

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Booked 141 times this week

Sunday, 2 Mar 2025

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ticket$20 – $175
Heart
Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Redding, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
Run PHILADELPHIA "City of Brotherly Love" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Run PHILADELPHIA "City of Brotherly Love" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Location

Camden, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
Run ATLANTA "The Big Peach" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Run ATLANTA "The Big Peach" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA

Location

Camden, New Jersey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Heart

Find 5k Runs by month

When do you want to run?

MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruary

About us

Let’s Do This is on a mission to help more people discover epic experiences than any other community on the planet. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly 5k fun run or an Ironman triathlon, we list more mass-participation sports events than any other website on the planet. Join the million plus people that have discovered their epic experiences through Let’s Do This.

The team

Other popular distances

The tried and true distances all runners love

5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltra MarathonAll

About 5k events in the United States

5ks are made so popular in the United States by their accessibility. Every weekend sees thousands of beginners taking their first strides at a 5k event as well as regular runners trying to beat their personal record. These events tend to happen all year round, rain or shine. You have your regular park runs and big event 5ks, but also night runs, color runs, fun runs and charity runs so there's absolutely no excuse not to get involved.

What are the best 5k events?

At most events you'll find fancy dress, friendly runners and often a charitable cause to bring people together. The 5k is where the fun happens. One great example is the Hot Chocolate Chicago 5k which is one of the largest 5ks in the US with over 25,000 participants. As the name suggests, you're greeted with chocolatey goodness at the finish line. This race is part of a series that's held in different cities throughout the US, so there's likely to be one near you. Larger events such as the Twin Cities Marathon and the Gasparilla Distance Classic often host 5k and 10k races alongside their longer flagship events.

What is the average time to run a 5k?

Your own time will vary depending on your goals and whether you're walking or running. The fastest dragsters can finish in under 14 minutes, but most can take up to an hour. Don't focus on others, set your own goals and stick to them. Generally speaking, anything under 30 minutes would be a very good time. For this to happen, you'd have to maintain a pace of around 9.5 minutes per mile for the full race.

How long should I train for a 5k?

Your training will depend on the goals you set and how they correspond to your current fitness levels and experience. First timers who don't consider themselves particularly fit should take on a 5k training program to get race ready. This will lower the risk of injury and help you stay motivated. Take a look at our 6 weeks to 5k training plan to get you up to speed.

image
🇺🇸