Half Marathons in Chicago
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
5. Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
7. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
8. Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
9. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
10. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
11. Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
12. Haunted Halloween Half Marathon & 5km
Chicago, Illinois
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
13. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
14. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
15. Sloth Virtual Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. Wine Lovers Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
18. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
