Half Marathons in Chicago

Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

2. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Snails Keep MOVING Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

5. Sunset Marathon CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Chicago, Illinois

half marathon, 10k and more

Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

6. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

7. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

8. Chi Town Half Marathon & 10K

Chicago, Illinois

half marathon, 10k

Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

9. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 25 May 2024

10. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

11. Country Sole Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Chicago, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

Haunted Halloween Half Marathon & 5km

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

12. Haunted Halloween Half Marathon & 5km

Chicago, Illinois

half marathon, 5k

Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

13. Run Chi-Town "Windy City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon

St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

14. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Sloth Virtual Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

15. Sloth Virtual Run CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Evanston, Illinois

10k, half marathon

Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

18. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CHICAGO/EVANSTON

Location

Evanston, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
