Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in Houston
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
2. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
4. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
5. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
7. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
8. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
9. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
10. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
11. Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
12. Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Houston, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
13. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
14. Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Houston
Sugar Land, Texas
half marathon and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
15. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
16. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Houston
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
17. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
18. Sunrise Marathon - Houston
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
19. Sunrise Marathon HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
20. Run Houston "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
21. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
22. Vintage Park 13.1 Half Marathon
Houston, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
23. SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
24. Arbor Day: Run for Earth HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
25. Vintage Half Marathon, 5K & Kid's K
Klein, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
26. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
27. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - South Houston
South Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
28. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
29. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
30. Spooky Sprint - South Houston
South Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
31. Sugar Land Half Marathon, 10k, & Family Mile
Sugar Land, Texas
half marathon, 10k and more