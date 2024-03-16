All Events
Half Marathons in Houston

31 events found
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45

Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

2. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45

Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 8 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45

Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

4. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45

Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

5. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

$35 – $45

Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

6. Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

half marathon, 10k and more

$35 – $45

July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

7. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45

Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

8. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star3.3

(4 reviews)

$35 – $45

Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

9. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45

Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

10. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, half marathon, 10k and more

Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

11. Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

10k, half marathon

Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

12. Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Houston, Texas

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 25 May 2024

13. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Houston

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

14. Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Houston

Sugar Land, Texas

half marathon and more

Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

15. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Houston

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

16. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Houston

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

17. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Sunrise Marathon - Houston

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

18. Sunrise Marathon - Houston

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

Sunrise Marathon HOUSTON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

19. Sunrise Marathon HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45

Heart
Run Houston "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

20. Run Houston "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 Race

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon

$35 – $45

Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

21. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Vintage Park 13.1 Half Marathon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

22. Vintage Park 13.1 Half Marathon

Houston, Texas

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

23. SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Arbor Day: Run for Earth HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

24. Arbor Day: Run for Earth HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45

Vintage Half Marathon, 5K & Kid's K

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

25. Vintage Half Marathon, 5K & Kid's K

Klein, Texas

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 4 May 2024

26. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - South Houston

Saturday, 4 May 2024

27. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - South Houston

South Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds HOUSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

28. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

$35 – $45

Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

29. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Spooky Sprint - South Houston

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

30. Spooky Sprint - South Houston

South Houston, Texas

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Sugar Land Half Marathon, 10k, & Family Mile

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

31. Sugar Land Half Marathon, 10k, & Family Mile

Sugar Land, Texas

half marathon, 10k and more

