Half Marathons in Massachusetts

61 events found
Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & Marathon Team Relay

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

1. Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & Marathon Team Relay

Location

Barnstable, Massachusetts

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

3 Half Marathon Single Entry Ticket

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. 3 Half Marathon Single Entry Ticket

Location

West Haven, Connecticut

Running

half marathon

Savin Rock Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

3. Savin Rock Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

West Haven, Connecticut

Running

marathon, half marathon

Road to Darien Group Run

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

4. Road to Darien Group Run

Location

Ridgefield, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Duxbury Half Marathon 2024

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

5. Duxbury Half Marathon 2024

Location

Duxbury, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon

Fool's Dual Half Marathon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

6. Fool's Dual Half Marathon

Location

Gloucester, Massachusetts

Running

5k, half marathon

Coffee Milk

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

7. Coffee Milk

Location

North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Newport Rhode Races

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

8. Newport Rhode Races

Location

Newport, Rhode Island

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ipswich Ale Half Marathon

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

9. Ipswich Ale Half Marathon

Location

Ipswich, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon

Enjoy Your Life Happy Half Marathon & Friendly 5K

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

10. Enjoy Your Life Happy Half Marathon & Friendly 5K

Location

Amesbury, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ion Bank Cheshire Road Races

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

11. Ion Bank Cheshire Road Races

Location

Cheshire, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Fast Half Marathon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

12. Fast Half Marathon

Location

Hamilton, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon

60th Walter Childs Marathon

Sunday, 5 May 2024

13. 60th Walter Childs Marathon

Location

Holyoke, Massachusetts

Running

marathon, half marathon

cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.

Sunday, 5 May 2024

14. cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.

Location

Seekonk, Massachusetts

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Mystic Half Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

15. Mystic Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Stonington, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 10k

Rhode Island Half Marathon & 5K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

16. Rhode Island Half Marathon & 5K

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k

The Blazin Battle Against Brain Cancer 5K/Half Marathon in Memory of Jimmy Varin.

Sunday, 19 May 2024

17. The Blazin Battle Against Brain Cancer 5K/Half Marathon in Memory of Jimmy Varin.

Location

Smithfield, Rhode Island

Running

5k, half marathon

Hamden Hills Half Marathon & Flat 5K

Saturday, 25 May 2024

18. Hamden Hills Half Marathon & Flat 5K

Location

Hamden, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k

east bay running festival

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

19. east bay running festival

Location

East Providence, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Hamden Fest Half Marathon & 5k

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

20. Hamden Fest Half Marathon & 5k

Location

Hamden, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k

New England Series - Day 1 (CT)

Monday, 10 Jun 2024

21. New England Series - Day 1 (CT)

Location

Simsbury, Connecticut

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

New England Series - Day 2 (RI)

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024

22. New England Series - Day 2 (RI)

Location

Lincoln, Rhode Island

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

New England Series - Day 3 (MA)

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

23. New England Series - Day 3 (MA)

Location

Holyoke, Massachusetts

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Independence Rhode Race

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

24. Independence Rhode Race

Location

Bristol, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon

sour apple half marathon/ 5k

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

25. sour apple half marathon/ 5k

Location

Smithfield, Rhode Island

Running

5k, half marathon

IPA 5K & Half Marathon

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

26. IPA 5K & Half Marathon

Location

Newburyport, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon, 5k

62nd Annual Ocean Beach/John & Jessie Kelley Half Marathon

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

27. 62nd Annual Ocean Beach/John & Jessie Kelley Half Marathon

Location

New London, Connecticut

Running

half marathon

funky monkey

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

28. funky monkey

Location

Seekonk, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Run Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

29. Run Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

Location

Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon

Swanzey Covered Bridges Half-Marathon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

30. Swanzey Covered Bridges Half-Marathon

Location

Swanzey, New Hampshire

Running

half marathon

Faxon Law New Haven Road Race

Monday, 2 Sept 2

31. Faxon Law New Haven Road Race

Location

New Haven, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Gulf Beach Half Marathon & RRCA Eastern Region Championship

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

32. Gulf Beach Half Marathon & RRCA Eastern Region Championship

Location

Milford, Connecticut

Running

half marathon

Half Marathon-by-the-Sea

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

33. Half Marathon-by-the-Sea

Location

Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon

Hogsback Half Marathon

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

34. Hogsback Half Marathon

Location

Hartland, Connecticut

Running

half marathon

Jamestown Rhode Races

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

35. Jamestown Rhode Races

Location

Jamestown, Rhode Island

Running

half marathon

PortRun Half Marathon & 5K

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

36. PortRun Half Marathon & 5K

Location

Newburyport, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon, 5k

Norfolk Land Trust Trail Race Series/Haystack Mountain Challenge

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

37. Norfolk Land Trust Trail Race Series/Haystack Mountain Challenge

Location

Litchfield County, Connecticut

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Around Cape Ann Half Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

38. Around Cape Ann Half Marathon

Location

Gloucester, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon

Nantucket Half Marathon

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

39. Nantucket Half Marathon

Location

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon and more

Cape Cod Marathon Weekend Events

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

40. Cape Cod Marathon Weekend Events

Location

Falmouth, Massachusetts

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon

Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay & Charity 5K

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

41. Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay & Charity 5K

Location

New Britain, Connecticut

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Ridgefield Half Marathon & 7 Miler

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

42. Ridgefield Half Marathon & 7 Miler

Location

Ridgefield, Connecticut

Running

half marathon and more

Ocean State Rhode Races

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

43. Ocean State Rhode Races

Location

Narragansett, Rhode Island

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Cambridge Half Marathon + 5K

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

44. Cambridge Half Marathon + 5K

Location

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ocean View Half Marathon & 5K

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

45. Ocean View Half Marathon & 5K

Location

Ipswich, Massachusetts

Running

5k, half marathon

Hillacious Half Marathon

Saturday, 16 Nov 2024

46. Hillacious Half Marathon

Location

Litchfield, Connecticut

Running

half marathon and more

Happy Holidays Half MerryThon & 5K Race

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

47. Happy Holidays Half MerryThon & 5K Race

Location

Gloucester, Massachusetts

Running

5k, half marathon and more

Frosty Half-Marathon

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

48. Frosty Half-Marathon

Location

Raynham, Massachusetts

Running

half marathon

