Half Marathons in Massachusetts
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & Marathon Team Relay
Barnstable, Massachusetts
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. 3 Half Marathon Single Entry Ticket
West Haven, Connecticut
half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
3. Savin Rock Marathon & Half Marathon
West Haven, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
4. Road to Darien Group Run
Ridgefield, Connecticut
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
5. Duxbury Half Marathon 2024
Duxbury, Massachusetts
half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
6. Fool's Dual Half Marathon
Gloucester, Massachusetts
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
7. Coffee Milk
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
8. Newport Rhode Races
Newport, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
9. Ipswich Ale Half Marathon
Ipswich, Massachusetts
half marathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
10. Enjoy Your Life Happy Half Marathon & Friendly 5K
Amesbury, Massachusetts
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
11. Ion Bank Cheshire Road Races
Cheshire, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
12. Fast Half Marathon
Hamilton, Massachusetts
half marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
13. 60th Walter Childs Marathon
Holyoke, Massachusetts
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
14. cranky crab half marathon/ 5k/ 10k.
Seekonk, Massachusetts
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
15. Mystic Half Marathon & 10K
Stonington, Connecticut
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
16. Rhode Island Half Marathon & 5K
East Providence, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
17. The Blazin Battle Against Brain Cancer 5K/Half Marathon in Memory of Jimmy Varin.
Smithfield, Rhode Island
5k, half marathon
Saturday, 25 May 2024
18. Hamden Hills Half Marathon & Flat 5K
Hamden, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
19. east bay running festival
East Providence, Rhode Island
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
20. Hamden Fest Half Marathon & 5k
Hamden, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k
Monday, 10 Jun 2024
21. New England Series - Day 1 (CT)
Simsbury, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024
22. New England Series - Day 2 (RI)
Lincoln, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
23. New England Series - Day 3 (MA)
Holyoke, Massachusetts
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
24. Independence Rhode Race
Bristol, Rhode Island
half marathon
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
25. sour apple half marathon/ 5k
Smithfield, Rhode Island
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
26. IPA 5K & Half Marathon
Newburyport, Massachusetts
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
27. 62nd Annual Ocean Beach/John & Jessie Kelley Half Marathon
New London, Connecticut
half marathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
28. funky monkey
Seekonk, Massachusetts
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
29. Run Half Marathon (13.1 miles)
Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
half marathon
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
30. Swanzey Covered Bridges Half-Marathon
Swanzey, New Hampshire
half marathon
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
31. Faxon Law New Haven Road Race
New Haven, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
32. Gulf Beach Half Marathon & RRCA Eastern Region Championship
Milford, Connecticut
half marathon
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
33. Half Marathon-by-the-Sea
Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
half marathon
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
34. Hogsback Half Marathon
Hartland, Connecticut
half marathon
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
35. Jamestown Rhode Races
Jamestown, Rhode Island
half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
36. PortRun Half Marathon & 5K
Newburyport, Massachusetts
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
37. Norfolk Land Trust Trail Race Series/Haystack Mountain Challenge
Litchfield County, Connecticut
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
38. Around Cape Ann Half Marathon
Gloucester, Massachusetts
half marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
39. Nantucket Half Marathon
Nantucket, Massachusetts
half marathon and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
40. Cape Cod Marathon Weekend Events
Falmouth, Massachusetts
5k, half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
41. Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay & Charity 5K
New Britain, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
42. Ridgefield Half Marathon & 7 Miler
Ridgefield, Connecticut
half marathon and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
43. Ocean State Rhode Races
Narragansett, Rhode Island
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
44. Cambridge Half Marathon + 5K
Cambridge, Massachusetts
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
45. Ocean View Half Marathon & 5K
Ipswich, Massachusetts
5k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
46. Hillacious Half Marathon
Litchfield, Connecticut
half marathon and more
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
47. Happy Holidays Half MerryThon & 5K Race
Gloucester, Massachusetts
5k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
48. Frosty Half-Marathon
Raynham, Massachusetts
half marathon