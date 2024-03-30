Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in New York
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
1. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
4. Arbor Day: Run for Earth NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
5. Snails Keep MOVING Run NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. Sunset Marathon NYC
New York, New York
half marathon, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
7. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
8. ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY HALF MARATHON AND 5K
Queens County, New York
5k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
9. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY HALF MARATHON
Queens County, New York
half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
10. Brooklyn Spring Half • 10k • 5k |
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
11. Sloth Virtual Run NYC
New York, New York
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
12. The Go Hard or Go Home Half Marathon!
Kings County, New York
half marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
13. March Madness Half, 10K, 5K
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
14. Queens Spring Half, 10K, 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. ROCKAWAY BEACH SPRING HALF MARATHON OR 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
16. ROCKAWAY BEACH SPRING HALF MARATHON
Queens County, New York
half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. The LESS Popular Brooklyn Half Marathon!
Kings County, New York
half marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
18. MOTHER'S DAY HALF MARATHON 5K & 1 MILE WALK
Queens County, New York
5k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
19. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH MOTHERS DAY HALF MARATHON
Queens County, New York
half marathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
20. BROOKLYN MOTHER'S DAY HALF, 10K, 5K •
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
21. The Jersey City Spring Half, 10K, 5K
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
22. Run NYC "The Big Apple" 5K/10K/13.1
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
23. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
24. NYC Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
25. Run Against Breast Cancer NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
26. Independence Series - Day 5 (NY)
Kings County, New York
marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
27. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH FATHERS DAY HALF MARATHON AND 5K
Queens County, New York
5k, half marathon
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
28. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH FATHERS DAY HALF MARATHON
Queens County, New York
half marathon
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
29. Flushing Meadows NYC Half • 10k • 5k |
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
30. July 4th Freedom Run NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
31. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH FIRECRACKER HALF MARATHON & 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
32. ROCKAWAY BEACH FIRECRACKER HALF MARATHON
Queens County, New York
half marathon
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
33. Coney Island Half 10K 5K
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
34. Sri Chinmoy 5K & Half-Marathon (July)
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
35. The Queens NYC Half, 10K & 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
36. The Jersey City Summer Half, 10K, 5K-2024
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
37. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH END OF SUMMER MARATHON, HALF MARATHON & 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, marathon, 5k
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
38. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH END OF SUMMER HALF MARATHON
Queens County, New York
half marathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
39. Planet NY Half Marathon, 10K, 5K -2024
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
40. The Prospect Park Half Marathon!
Kings County, New York
half marathon
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
41. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH HALF MARATHON (TUNE UP) AND 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
42. ROCKAWAY BEACH HALF MARATHON (TUNE UP)
Queens County, New York
half marathon
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
43. The Bay Ridge Half Marathon!
Kings County, New York
half marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
44. The JC Green Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Jersey City, New Jersey
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
45. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH MARATHON, HALF MARATHON OR 5K
Queens County, New York
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
46. Queens NYC Halloween Half, 10K, 5K
Queens County, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
47. RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH HALF MARATHON
Queens County, New York
half marathon
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
48. Brooklyn Fall Half •10k • 5k |
Kings County, New York
half marathon, 5k, 10k