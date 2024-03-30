All Events
Half Marathons in New York

66 events found
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Arbor Day: Run for Earth NYC
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Snails Keep MOVING Run NYC

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Sunset Marathon NYC

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

New York, New York

half marathon, 10k and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NYC

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star2.2

(2 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY HALF MARATHON AND 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

Queens County, New York

5k, half marathon

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH PARADE DAY HALF MARATHON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon

Brooklyn Spring Half • 10k • 5k |

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Sloth Virtual Run NYC

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

New York, New York

10k, half marathon

The Go Hard or Go Home Half Marathon!

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon

March Madness Half, 10K, 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Jersey City, New Jersey

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Queens Spring Half, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 5k, 10k

ROCKAWAY BEACH SPRING HALF MARATHON OR 5K

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 5k

ROCKAWAY BEACH SPRING HALF MARATHON

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon

The LESS Popular Brooklyn Half Marathon!

Saturday, 4 May 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon

MOTHER'S DAY HALF MARATHON 5K & 1 MILE WALK

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Queens County, New York

5k, half marathon and more

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH MOTHERS DAY HALF MARATHON

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon

BROOKLYN MOTHER'S DAY HALF, 10K, 5K •

Sunday, 12 May 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon, 5k, 10k

The Jersey City Spring Half, 10K, 5K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Jersey City, New Jersey

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Run NYC "The Big Apple" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 25 May 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run NYC

Saturday, 25 May 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

NYC Memorial Day Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 25 May 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Run Against Breast Cancer NYC

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Independence Series - Day 5 (NY)

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Kings County, New York

marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10k, ultramarathon

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH FATHERS DAY HALF MARATHON AND 5K

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Queens County, New York

5k, half marathon

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH FATHERS DAY HALF MARATHON

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon

Flushing Meadows NYC Half • 10k • 5k |

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 5k, 10k

July 4th Freedom Run NYC

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

New York, New York

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH FIRECRACKER HALF MARATHON & 5K

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 5k

ROCKAWAY BEACH FIRECRACKER HALF MARATHON

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon

Coney Island Half 10K 5K

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Sri Chinmoy 5K & Half-Marathon (July)

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 5k

The Queens NYC Half, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 10k, 5k

The Jersey City Summer Half, 10K, 5K-2024

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

Jersey City, New Jersey

half marathon, 5k, 10k

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH END OF SUMMER MARATHON, HALF MARATHON & 5K

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, marathon, 5k

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH END OF SUMMER HALF MARATHON

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon

Planet NY Half Marathon, 10K, 5K -2024

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 10k

The Prospect Park Half Marathon!

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH HALF MARATHON (TUNE UP) AND 5K

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 5k

ROCKAWAY BEACH HALF MARATHON (TUNE UP)

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon

The Bay Ridge Half Marathon!

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon

The JC Green Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Jersey City, New Jersey

half marathon, 5k, 10k

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH MARATHON, HALF MARATHON OR 5K

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Queens County, New York

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Queens NYC Halloween Half, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon, 10k, 5k

RUN ROCKAWAY BEACH HALF MARATHON

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Queens County, New York

half marathon

Brooklyn Fall Half •10k • 5k |

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

Kings County, New York

half marathon, 5k, 10k

