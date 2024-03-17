All Events
Events in Akron

84 events found
2024 Shamrock 5K and 15K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

1. 2024 Shamrock 5K and 15K

Location

Peninsula, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Flirt with Dirt

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. Flirt with Dirt

Location

Brecksville, Ohio

Running

10k

Canalway Classic Spring Peeper

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

3. Canalway Classic Spring Peeper

Location

Canal Fulton, Ohio

MSK 5K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

4. MSK 5K

Location

Kent, Ohio

Running

5k

Geared to Hear 5k

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

5. Geared to Hear 5k

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k

Debbie Hopkins Memorial Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

6. Debbie Hopkins Memorial Run

Location

Brunswick, Ohio

Running

5k and more

2024 12th Annual Black Squirrel 5K Walk/Run & 1-Mile Walk/Roll/Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

7. 2024 12th Annual Black Squirrel 5K Walk/Run & 1-Mile Walk/Roll/Run

Location

Kent, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Hop for Hope 5k/10k/1 mile

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

8. Hop for Hope 5k/10k/1 mile

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Race for the Parks

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

9. Race for the Parks

Location

Hudson, Ohio

Running

10k, 5k

Connect 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

10. Connect 5K

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k

LCCS 6K

Friday, 26 Apr 2024

11. LCCS 6K

Location

Stark County, Ohio

Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Massillon, OH

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

12. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Massillon, OH

Location

North Lawrence, Ohio

Linked Up 5K

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

13. Linked Up 5K

Location

Massillon, Ohio

Running

5k

12th Annual Fishcreek Raccoon Run

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

14. 12th Annual Fishcreek Raccoon Run

Location

Stow, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Jog Into Spring

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

15. Jog Into Spring

Location

Cleveland, Ohio

Running

5k

11th Annual IHM Mustang 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 4 May 2024

16. 11th Annual IHM Mustang 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk

Location

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Running

5k

2024 Akron Aruna Run

Saturday, 4 May 2024

17. 2024 Akron Aruna Run

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k

Race into Finals 5k at KSU

Sunday, 5 May 2024

18. Race into Finals 5k at KSU

Location

Kent, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Cardinal Crew 5K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

19. Cardinal Crew 5K

Location

Northfield, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Mothers Day Track Mile

Sunday, 12 May 2024

20. Mothers Day Track Mile

Location

Canton, Ohio

12th Annual Race for Case

Saturday, 18 May 2024

21. 12th Annual Race for Case

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Fools Trail Race 25k/50k/50m/100k

Saturday, 25 May 2024

22. Fools Trail Race 25k/50k/50m/100k

Location

Peninsula, Ohio

Running

ultramarathon and more

Tallmadge Memorial 5K, 1 Mile

Monday, 27 May 2024

23. Tallmadge Memorial 5K, 1 Mile

Location

Tallmadge, Ohio

Running

5k

SJB Run with Me 5K & 1 Mile Walk

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

24. SJB Run with Me 5K & 1 Mile Walk

Location

Parma Heights, Ohio

Running

5k and more

15th Annual Coppell Special Olympics 5K

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

25. 15th Annual Coppell Special Olympics 5K

Location

Aurora, Ohio

Running

5k

Adult Track Night

Friday, 7 Jun 2024

26. Adult Track Night

Location

Uniontown, Ohio

Dylan's Dash 5K

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

27. Dylan's Dash 5K

Location

Orrville, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Muddy Paws

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

28. Muddy Paws

Location

Peninsula, Ohio

Running

10 miles and more

Cuyahoga Valley 5K and Family Fun Run at Old Trail School

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

29. Cuyahoga Valley 5K and Family Fun Run at Old Trail School

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Cowbell 7K

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

30. Cowbell 7K

Location

Akron, Ohio

Hornet Dash

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

31. Hornet Dash

Location

Medina, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Run to the Sun

Friday, 21 Jun 2024

32. Run to the Sun

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k

Around the Beach

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

33. Around the Beach

Location

Munroe Falls, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Brecksville Home Days Run

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

34. Brecksville Home Days Run

Location

Brecksville, Ohio

Running

5k and more

A Most Excellent Race 2024

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

35. A Most Excellent Race 2024

Location

Strongsville, Ohio

Running

10k, 5k and more

Run to Restore 5k

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

36. Run to Restore 5k

Location

Hudson, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Parma Run-Walk for Pierogies

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

37. Parma Run-Walk for Pierogies

Location

Parma, Ohio

Running

5k

2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Volunteer Registration

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

38. 2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Volunteer Registration

Location

Akron, Ohio

2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Medical Volunteer Registration

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

39. 2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Medical Volunteer Registration

Location

Akron, Ohio

2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

40. 2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile

Location

Akron, Ohio

Raintree of July 5K and Fun Run

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

41. Raintree of July 5K and Fun Run

Location

Uniontown, Ohio

Running

5k

Buckeye Trail 50K

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

42. Buckeye Trail 50K

Location

Brecksville, Ohio

Running

ultramarathon

Broadview Heights Mayor Alai's

Thursday, 11 Jul 2024

43. Broadview Heights Mayor Alai's

Location

Broadview Heights, Ohio

Running

5k and more

2024 Women's 6k Festival

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

44. 2024 Women's 6k Festival

Location

Canton, Ohio

Market Avenue Mile

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

45. Market Avenue Mile

Location

Canton, Ohio

Run of the Ox

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

46. Run of the Ox

Location

Mantua, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Do It For James 5k

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

47. Do It For James 5k

Location

Streetsboro, Ohio

Running

5k

Christmas in July 5K

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

48. Christmas in July 5K

Location

Akron, Ohio

Running

5k and more

