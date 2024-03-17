Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Akron
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
1. 2024 Shamrock 5K and 15K
Peninsula, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. Flirt with Dirt
Brecksville, Ohio
10k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
3. Canalway Classic Spring Peeper
Canal Fulton, Ohio
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
4. MSK 5K
Kent, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. Geared to Hear 5k
Akron, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
6. Debbie Hopkins Memorial Run
Brunswick, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
7. 2024 12th Annual Black Squirrel 5K Walk/Run & 1-Mile Walk/Roll/Run
Kent, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
8. Hop for Hope 5k/10k/1 mile
Akron, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
9. Race for the Parks
Hudson, Ohio
10k, 5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
10. Connect 5K
Akron, Ohio
5k
Friday, 26 Apr 2024
11. LCCS 6K
Stark County, Ohio
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
12. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Massillon, OH
North Lawrence, Ohio
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
13. Linked Up 5K
Massillon, Ohio
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
14. 12th Annual Fishcreek Raccoon Run
Stow, Ohio
5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
15. Jog Into Spring
Cleveland, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
16. 11th Annual IHM Mustang 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. 2024 Akron Aruna Run
Akron, Ohio
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
18. Race into Finals 5k at KSU
Kent, Ohio
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
19. Cardinal Crew 5K
Northfield, Ohio
5k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
20. Mothers Day Track Mile
Canton, Ohio
Saturday, 18 May 2024
21. 12th Annual Race for Case
Akron, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
22. Fools Trail Race 25k/50k/50m/100k
Peninsula, Ohio
ultramarathon and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
23. Tallmadge Memorial 5K, 1 Mile
Tallmadge, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
24. SJB Run with Me 5K & 1 Mile Walk
Parma Heights, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
25. 15th Annual Coppell Special Olympics 5K
Aurora, Ohio
5k
Friday, 7 Jun 2024
26. Adult Track Night
Uniontown, Ohio
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
27. Dylan's Dash 5K
Orrville, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
28. Muddy Paws
Peninsula, Ohio
10 miles and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
29. Cuyahoga Valley 5K and Family Fun Run at Old Trail School
Akron, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
30. Cowbell 7K
Akron, Ohio
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
31. Hornet Dash
Medina, Ohio
5k and more
Friday, 21 Jun 2024
32. Run to the Sun
Akron, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
33. Around the Beach
Munroe Falls, Ohio
5k and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
34. Brecksville Home Days Run
Brecksville, Ohio
5k and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
35. A Most Excellent Race 2024
Strongsville, Ohio
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
36. Run to Restore 5k
Hudson, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
37. Parma Run-Walk for Pierogies
Parma, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
38. 2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Volunteer Registration
Akron, Ohio
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
39. 2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Medical Volunteer Registration
Akron, Ohio
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
40. 2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile
Akron, Ohio
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
41. Raintree of July 5K and Fun Run
Uniontown, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
42. Buckeye Trail 50K
Brecksville, Ohio
ultramarathon
Thursday, 11 Jul 2024
43. Broadview Heights Mayor Alai's
Broadview Heights, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
44. 2024 Women's 6k Festival
Canton, Ohio
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
45. Market Avenue Mile
Canton, Ohio
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
46. Run of the Ox
Mantua, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
47. Do It For James 5k
Streetsboro, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
48. Christmas in July 5K
Akron, Ohio
5k and more