All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Illinois
ChevronRight
Aurora
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Events in Aurora

87 events found
Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series

Location

Geneva, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Lucky Dog 5K - Schaumburg

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

2. Lucky Dog 5K - Schaumburg

Location

Rolling Meadows, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Aurora Half Marathon and 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

3. Aurora Half Marathon and 5K

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 5k

Heart
4X4X48 CHALLENGE

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

4. 4X4X48 CHALLENGE

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Walking Interval Training

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

5. Walking Interval Training

Location

Montgomery, Illinois

Heart
Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Naperville, IL

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

6. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Naperville, IL

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Heart
Chauncey's 4 at The Farm

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

7. Chauncey's 4 at The Farm

Location

Warrenville, Illinois

Heart
Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Lombard/Glen Ellyn, IL

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

8. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Lombard/Glen Ellyn, IL

Location

Lombard, Illinois

Heart
Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Shorewood, IL

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

9. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Shorewood, IL

Location

Shorewood, Illinois

Heart
I Raced The Law 5K and Fun Run

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

10. I Raced The Law 5K and Fun Run

Location

Oswego, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
CCS5K Glow Run

Friday, 19 Apr 2024

11. CCS5K Glow Run

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Calvary Christian School Glow Run and Walk

Friday, 19 Apr 2024

12. Calvary Christian School Glow Run and Walk

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Heart
Zoomies 50K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

13. Zoomies 50K

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Heart
KC Kicker Run/Walk

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

14. KC Kicker Run/Walk

Location

Plainfield, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Drug-Free Dash

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

15. Drug-Free Dash

Location

Elgin, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Saw Wee Kee - Spring Trail Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

16. Saw Wee Kee - Spring Trail Run

Location

Yorkville, Illinois

Heart
Run For Respect

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

17. Run For Respect

Location

Minooka, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Marklund Run, Walk, Stroll & Roll

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

18. Marklund Run, Walk, Stroll & Roll

Location

Bloomingdale, Illinois

Heart
Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

19. Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 5k

Heart
Firefly Race Series

Friday, 26 Apr 2024

20. Firefly Race Series

Location

Lisle, Illinois

Running

10k and more

Heart
Fox Trot 5K/10K

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

21. Fox Trot 5K/10K

Location

Batavia, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Lowell 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

22. Lowell 5K Run/Walk

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
The Home Run for PADS

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

23. The Home Run for PADS

Location

Elgin, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Hanover Township Sprint 2 Spring 5K

Saturday, 4 May 2024

24. Hanover Township Sprint 2 Spring 5K

Location

Elgin, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

25. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Schaumburg, Illinois

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Heart
2024 Winter/Spring Endurance Training

Sunday, 5 May 2024

26. 2024 Winter/Spring Endurance Training

Location

Batavia, Illinois

Heart
2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

27. 2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K

Location

St. Charles, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
Mom Made Me Do This

Sunday, 5 May 2024

28. Mom Made Me Do This

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
The Wheatlands Elementary Running of the Wolves

Sunday, 5 May 2024

29. The Wheatlands Elementary Running of the Wolves

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Hillcrest Hound Dog Dash

Friday, 10 May 2024

30. Hillcrest Hound Dog Dash

Location

Downers Grove, Illinois

Heart
Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council SKY 5K partnering with CASA Kendall County

Saturday, 11 May 2024

31. Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council SKY 5K partnering with CASA Kendall County

Location

Yorkville, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
RMS Color Fun Run 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

32. RMS Color Fun Run 5K

Location

Batavia, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Help & Hope 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

33. Help & Hope 5K

Location

St. Charles, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
She Runs the Fox 2024

Thursday, 16 May 2024

34. She Runs the Fox 2024

Location

Batavia, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
BeACTIVE

Saturday, 18 May 2024

35. BeACTIVE

Location

Joliet, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Ducky Dash

Saturday, 18 May 2024

36. Ducky Dash

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Level Up

Sunday, 19 May 2024

37. Level Up

Location

Winfield, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 2024

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

38. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 2024

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Greater Chicago

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

39. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Greater Chicago

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Saw Wee Kee - Summer Trail Run

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

40. Saw Wee Kee - Summer Trail Run

Location

Yorkville, Illinois

Heart
Run for the Roses 5k

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

41. Run for the Roses 5k

Location

Roselle, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Hickory Knolls Trail Run

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

42. Hickory Knolls Trail Run

Location

St. Charles, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Champions for Children 5K

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

43. Champions for Children 5K

Location

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Minooka Summerfest 5k

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

44. Minooka Summerfest 5k

Location

Minooka, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
PrairieFest 5K & One Mile Prairie Dog Jog

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

45. PrairieFest 5K & One Mile Prairie Dog Jog

Location

Oswego, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Chicagoland 5K SCADaddle 5K Walk & Run for Research

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

46. Chicagoland 5K SCADaddle 5K Walk & Run for Research

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Heart
Swedish Days Lopp 5K

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

47. Swedish Days Lopp 5K

Location

Geneva, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Shopping Cart Shuffle

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

48. Shopping Cart Shuffle

Location

DuPage County, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 87 events
1
2
image
🇺🇸