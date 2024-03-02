Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Aurora
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series
Geneva, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
2. Lucky Dog 5K - Schaumburg
Rolling Meadows, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
3. Aurora Half Marathon and 5K
Aurora, Illinois
half marathon, 5k
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
4. 4X4X48 CHALLENGE
Naperville, Illinois
ultramarathon
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
5. Walking Interval Training
Montgomery, Illinois
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
6. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Naperville, IL
Naperville, Illinois
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
7. Chauncey's 4 at The Farm
Warrenville, Illinois
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
8. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Lombard/Glen Ellyn, IL
Lombard, Illinois
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Shorewood, IL
Shorewood, Illinois
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
10. I Raced The Law 5K and Fun Run
Oswego, Illinois
5k
Friday, 19 Apr 2024
11. CCS5K Glow Run
Naperville, Illinois
5k and more
Friday, 19 Apr 2024
12. Calvary Christian School Glow Run and Walk
Naperville, Illinois
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
13. Zoomies 50K
Aurora, Illinois
5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
14. KC Kicker Run/Walk
Plainfield, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
15. Drug-Free Dash
Elgin, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
16. Saw Wee Kee - Spring Trail Run
Yorkville, Illinois
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
17. Run For Respect
Minooka, Illinois
5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
18. Marklund Run, Walk, Stroll & Roll
Bloomingdale, Illinois
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
19. Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K
Naperville, Illinois
half marathon, 5k
Friday, 26 Apr 2024
20. Firefly Race Series
Lisle, Illinois
10k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
21. Fox Trot 5K/10K
Batavia, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
22. Lowell 5K Run/Walk
Wheaton, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
23. The Home Run for PADS
Elgin, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
24. Hanover Township Sprint 2 Spring 5K
Elgin, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
25. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K
Schaumburg, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
26. 2024 Winter/Spring Endurance Training
Batavia, Illinois
Sunday, 5 May 2024
27. 2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K
St. Charles, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
28. Mom Made Me Do This
Aurora, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
29. The Wheatlands Elementary Running of the Wolves
Aurora, Illinois
5k and more
Friday, 10 May 2024
30. Hillcrest Hound Dog Dash
Downers Grove, Illinois
Saturday, 11 May 2024
31. Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council SKY 5K partnering with CASA Kendall County
Yorkville, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
32. RMS Color Fun Run 5K
Batavia, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
33. Help & Hope 5K
St. Charles, Illinois
5k
Thursday, 16 May 2024
34. She Runs the Fox 2024
Batavia, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
35. BeACTIVE
Joliet, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
36. Ducky Dash
Wheaton, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
37. Level Up
Winfield, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
38. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 2024
Wheaton, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
39. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Greater Chicago
Wheaton, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
40. Saw Wee Kee - Summer Trail Run
Yorkville, Illinois
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
41. Run for the Roses 5k
Roselle, Illinois
5k and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
42. Hickory Knolls Trail Run
St. Charles, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
43. Champions for Children 5K
Hoffman Estates, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
44. Minooka Summerfest 5k
Minooka, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
45. PrairieFest 5K & One Mile Prairie Dog Jog
Oswego, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
46. Chicagoland 5K SCADaddle 5K Walk & Run for Research
Wheaton, Illinois
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
47. Swedish Days Lopp 5K
Geneva, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
48. Shopping Cart Shuffle
DuPage County, Illinois
5k and more