Events in Bridgeport
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. King of The Hill
Kings Park, New York
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. 99.1PLR CrossPoint Federal Credit Union ShamRock & Roll 5K
New Haven, Connecticut
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
3. Run For The Shamrock
Hamden, Connecticut
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
4. 3 Half Marathon Single Entry Ticket
West Haven, Connecticut
half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
5. Savin Rock Marathon & Half Marathon
West Haven, Connecticut
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
6. Hoffman Family Walk for the SUDC Foundation
Kings Park, New York
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
7. Road to Darien Group Run
Ridgefield, Connecticut
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
8. Kings Park 15K Run
Kings Park, New York
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
9. Beach Bunny 5K
Fairfield, Connecticut
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
10. Asher's Answer 5K Walk/Run
Shelton, Connecticut
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. Greenway 5K Charity Run & Walk
Derby, Connecticut
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
12. COACH T MEMORIAL 5K RUN FOR YOUTH
New Haven, Connecticut
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
13. Beyond Stigma 5K Run and Walk
Hamden, Connecticut
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
14. Brookhaven Trail 15K and 4 Mile Trail Run
Ridge, New York
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
15. GFA Dragon Dash
Westport, Connecticut
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
16. Naugatuck YMCA & Rotary 5K
Naugatuck, Connecticut
5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
17. Ion Bank Cheshire Road Races
Cheshire, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
18. Deacon Chuck Dietsch Memorial 5K Run & Walk for Haiti
Southbury, Connecticut
5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
19. Julia's Run for Children
New Haven, Connecticut
5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
20. Minute Man Race
Westport, Connecticut
10k, 5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
21. ROBERT GRABLE MEMORIAL 5K
Mount Sinai, New York
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
22. Circle of Care Run and Walk
Wilton, Connecticut
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
23. Miles For Margaritas
Stratford, Connecticut
5k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
24. Mother's Day 5K-Run / 1-Mile Walk in Support of Ukraine
Darien, Connecticut
5k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
25. Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital Mother's Day 5K Run/Walk, 3K - Walkers only and Kids Fun Run
Milford, Connecticut
5k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
26. Run Like a Mother --Ridgefield
Ridgefield, Connecticut
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
27. Sehgahunda Trail Marathon, Marathon Relay, & Vale of Three Falls
Saint James, New York
5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
28. 2024 Weston CT Memorial Day 5K Road Race
Weston, Connecticut
5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
29. Hamden Hills Half Marathon & Flat 5K
Hamden, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 26 May 2024
30. PFC JOSEPH P DWYER PTSD MEMORIAL 5K RUN
Rocky Point, New York
5k
Sunday, 26 May 2024
31. Run the Vineyards - Memorial Day at Pindar 5K
Port Jefferson, New York
5k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
32. Athletic Brewing Company Fairfield Road Races
Fairfield, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
33. Brookfield Lions Strides to Cure Diabetes 5-Miler
Brookfield, Connecticut
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
34. O'Neill's 5K
Norwalk, Connecticut
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
35. Hamden Fest Half Marathon & 5k
Hamden, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
36. Run For The Rock
Bridgeport, Connecticut
5k and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
37. Run in the Park 5K - to benefit the Milford Rotary
Milford, Connecticut
5k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
38. 50th Annual Rooster Run
Newtown, Connecticut
5k, 10k
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
39. 9th Annual Milford Moves for Veterans 5K
Milford, Connecticut
5k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
40. Run the Race
Danbury, Connecticut
5k
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
41. 57th Annual John Demille Firecracker 8K Road Race
Bethel, Connecticut
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
42. Ambulance Driver 5K at BADSONS Brewery
Derby, Connecticut
5k
Thursday, 15 Aug 2024
43. Amber Room Run from the Sun 5K
Danbury, Connecticut
5k
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
44. Bridgeport Mile at Seaside Park
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Monday, 2 Sept 2024
45. Faxon Law New Haven Road Race
New Haven, Connecticut
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
46. Gulf Beach Half Marathon & RRCA Eastern Region Championship
Milford, Connecticut
half marathon
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
47. Murray Lender 5K Bagel Run
Woodbridge, Connecticut
5k and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
48. Connor's Way Scenic Memorial 5-Mile Run/Walk
Saint James, New York