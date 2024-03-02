All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Connecticut
ChevronRight
Bridgeport
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Events in Bridgeport

72 events found
King of The Hill

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. King of The Hill

Location

Kings Park, New York

Heart
99.1PLR CrossPoint Federal Credit Union ShamRock & Roll 5K

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. 99.1PLR CrossPoint Federal Credit Union ShamRock & Roll 5K

Location

New Haven, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Run For The Shamrock

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

3. Run For The Shamrock

Location

Hamden, Connecticut

Heart
3 Half Marathon Single Entry Ticket

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

4. 3 Half Marathon Single Entry Ticket

Location

West Haven, Connecticut

Running

half marathon

Heart
Savin Rock Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

5. Savin Rock Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

West Haven, Connecticut

Running

marathon, half marathon

Heart
Hoffman Family Walk for the SUDC Foundation

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

6. Hoffman Family Walk for the SUDC Foundation

Location

Kings Park, New York

Heart
Road to Darien Group Run

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

7. Road to Darien Group Run

Location

Ridgefield, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Heart
Kings Park 15K Run

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

8. Kings Park 15K Run

Location

Kings Park, New York

Heart
Beach Bunny 5K

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

9. Beach Bunny 5K

Location

Fairfield, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Asher's Answer 5K Walk/Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

10. Asher's Answer 5K Walk/Run

Location

Shelton, Connecticut

Heart
Greenway 5K Charity Run & Walk

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. Greenway 5K Charity Run & Walk

Location

Derby, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
COACH T MEMORIAL 5K RUN FOR YOUTH

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

12. COACH T MEMORIAL 5K RUN FOR YOUTH

Location

New Haven, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Beyond Stigma 5K Run and Walk

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

13. Beyond Stigma 5K Run and Walk

Location

Hamden, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Brookhaven Trail 15K and 4 Mile Trail Run

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

14. Brookhaven Trail 15K and 4 Mile Trail Run

Location

Ridge, New York

Heart
GFA Dragon Dash

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

15. GFA Dragon Dash

Location

Westport, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Naugatuck YMCA & Rotary 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

16. Naugatuck YMCA & Rotary 5K

Location

Naugatuck, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Ion Bank Cheshire Road Races

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

17. Ion Bank Cheshire Road Races

Location

Cheshire, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Heart
Deacon Chuck Dietsch Memorial 5K Run & Walk for Haiti

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

18. Deacon Chuck Dietsch Memorial 5K Run & Walk for Haiti

Location

Southbury, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Julia's Run for Children

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

19. Julia's Run for Children

Location

New Haven, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Minute Man Race

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

20. Minute Man Race

Location

Westport, Connecticut

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
ROBERT GRABLE MEMORIAL 5K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

21. ROBERT GRABLE MEMORIAL 5K

Location

Mount Sinai, New York

Running

5k and more

Heart
Circle of Care Run and Walk

Sunday, 5 May 2024

22. Circle of Care Run and Walk

Location

Wilton, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Miles For Margaritas

Sunday, 5 May 2024

23. Miles For Margaritas

Location

Stratford, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Mother's Day 5K-Run / 1-Mile Walk in Support of Ukraine

Sunday, 12 May 2024

24. Mother's Day 5K-Run / 1-Mile Walk in Support of Ukraine

Location

Darien, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital Mother's Day 5K Run/Walk, 3K - Walkers only and Kids Fun Run

Sunday, 12 May 2024

25. Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital Mother's Day 5K Run/Walk, 3K - Walkers only and Kids Fun Run

Location

Milford, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Run Like a Mother --Ridgefield

Sunday, 12 May 2024

26. Run Like a Mother --Ridgefield

Location

Ridgefield, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Sehgahunda Trail Marathon, Marathon Relay, & Vale of Three Falls

Saturday, 18 May 2024

27. Sehgahunda Trail Marathon, Marathon Relay, & Vale of Three Falls

Location

Saint James, New York

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Heart
2024 Weston CT Memorial Day 5K Road Race

Saturday, 25 May 2024

28. 2024 Weston CT Memorial Day 5K Road Race

Location

Weston, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Hamden Hills Half Marathon & Flat 5K

Saturday, 25 May 2024

29. Hamden Hills Half Marathon & Flat 5K

Location

Hamden, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k

Heart
PFC JOSEPH P DWYER PTSD MEMORIAL 5K RUN

Sunday, 26 May 2024

30. PFC JOSEPH P DWYER PTSD MEMORIAL 5K RUN

Location

Rocky Point, New York

Running

5k

Heart
Run the Vineyards - Memorial Day at Pindar 5K

Sunday, 26 May 2024

31. Run the Vineyards - Memorial Day at Pindar 5K

Location

Port Jefferson, New York

Running

5k and more

Heart
Athletic Brewing Company Fairfield Road Races

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

32. Athletic Brewing Company Fairfield Road Races

Location

Fairfield, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Heart
Brookfield Lions Strides to Cure Diabetes 5-Miler

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

33. Brookfield Lions Strides to Cure Diabetes 5-Miler

Location

Brookfield, Connecticut

Heart
O'Neill's 5K

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

34. O'Neill's 5K

Location

Norwalk, Connecticut

Heart
Hamden Fest Half Marathon & 5k

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

35. Hamden Fest Half Marathon & 5k

Location

Hamden, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k

Heart
Run For The Rock

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

36. Run For The Rock

Location

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Run in the Park 5K - to benefit the Milford Rotary

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

37. Run in the Park 5K - to benefit the Milford Rotary

Location

Milford, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
50th Annual Rooster Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

38. 50th Annual Rooster Run

Location

Newtown, Connecticut

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
9th Annual Milford Moves for Veterans 5K

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

39. 9th Annual Milford Moves for Veterans 5K

Location

Milford, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Run the Race

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

40. Run the Race

Location

Danbury, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
57th Annual John Demille Firecracker 8K Road Race

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

41. 57th Annual John Demille Firecracker 8K Road Race

Location

Bethel, Connecticut

Heart
Ambulance Driver 5K at BADSONS Brewery

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

42. Ambulance Driver 5K at BADSONS Brewery

Location

Derby, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Amber Room Run from the Sun 5K

Thursday, 15 Aug 2024

43. Amber Room Run from the Sun 5K

Location

Danbury, Connecticut

Running

5k

Heart
Bridgeport Mile at Seaside Park

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

44. Bridgeport Mile at Seaside Park

Location

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Heart
Faxon Law New Haven Road Race

Monday, 2 Sept 2024

45. Faxon Law New Haven Road Race

Location

New Haven, Connecticut

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Heart
Gulf Beach Half Marathon & RRCA Eastern Region Championship

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

46. Gulf Beach Half Marathon & RRCA Eastern Region Championship

Location

Milford, Connecticut

Running

half marathon

Heart
Murray Lender 5K Bagel Run

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

47. Murray Lender 5K Bagel Run

Location

Woodbridge, Connecticut

Running

5k and more

Heart
Connor's Way Scenic Memorial 5-Mile Run/Walk

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

48. Connor's Way Scenic Memorial 5-Mile Run/Walk

Location

Saint James, New York

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 72 events
1
2
image
🇺🇸