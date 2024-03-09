Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in California
California has a wide range of running events on offer for runners of all standards and experience. There are lots of shorter distances over 5k or 10k which are great for getting the community involved and for providing a regular running routine. Fun runs are always entertaining events, and often have a charity element, so you can do some fundraising whilst also getting dressed in fancy dress or covered in mud, colors, and bubbles. If you are looking for a bigger challenge, the Golden State puts on a number of half-marathons and marathons. These often take place in the cities, and there are a variety of popular options in LA and San Francisco. Alternatively, California's stunning coastlines, rugged terrains outside of the cities, and historic National Parks provide amazing opportunities for trail running events. The most famous of these is the Badwater Ultramarathon, which goes 135 miles through Death Valley.
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
4. Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Redding, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1
Los Angeles, California
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
7. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
9. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
10. Valencia Trail Race
Santa Clarita, California
10k, ultramarathon, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
11. Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
12. Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
13. Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
14. Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
15. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
16. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
17. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
18. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
19. SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
20. Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
21. Wine Lovers Run SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
Saturday, 4 May 2024
22. Wine Lovers Run CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 4 May 2024
23. Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
Saturday, 4 May 2024
24. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
25. Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
26. Autism Shero Run
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
27. Change the World Run CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
28. Run Against Breast Cancer CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
29. Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Santa Clarita, California
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
30. Snails Keep MOVING Run LA
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
31. Sunset Marathon LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
32. Run LAS VEGAS "City of Lights" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Las Vegas, Nevada
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
33. July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
34. July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
35. July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
36. July 4th Freedom Run CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
37. July 4th Freedom Run LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
38. Run CITY OF TREES "Big Tomato" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Sacramento, California
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
39. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
40. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
41. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
42. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
43. Be the Light 5k & 10k
Santa Clarita, California
5k, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
44. SPACEROCK Trail Race
Agua Dulce, California
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
45. Hidden World 5k & 10k
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k and more
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
46. 17th Annual Walk/Run for Hope
Yorba Linda, California
5k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
47. NBVC Liberty Paradise Falls Hike March 2, 2024
Thousand Oaks, California
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
48. Kingsburg Elementary and Rafer Johnson Junior High 5k Walk/Run
Kingsburg, California
5k
Running in California
Californians are world famous for their active lifestyle. The Golden State draws people in from all over the world for its sporting events - and running is no exception. With near perfect weather and gorgeous surroundings it's no wonder that some of the world's biggest and most famous running events are hosted here. Expect beautiful scenery, amazing people and big crowds on this international scene. But, if you'd prefer to stay off the beaten path, California's culture has created the perfect breeding ground for all sorts of smaller events too.
What you need to know about running
Anyone can start running, all you need are a pair of running shoes and the proper motivation to get going. Cali has a super varied running scene. So whether it's something on the shorter side like a 5k or 10k, or maybe you'd prefer a more lengthy challenge, check out half marathons, marathons, or ultramarathons in California, you'll be able to find something that suits. These races can vary from the competitive to the downright ridiculous and everywhere in between - you'll even find races that greet you with a glass of wine at the finish line.
New to running? The 5k or 10k events can be a great challenge to help you find your running feet. You'll discover that these events often like to mix in a bit of fun too. The LA Color Run is all about covering everyone around you in giant clouds of colour. Then there's the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot which will pitch your best costume up against 25,000 other competitors. Finishing times can vary widely for these events, the 5k can take anything from 20 minutes to an hour, whereas the 10k can take anything from an hour upwards. Our advice if you're on the fence, get yourself to a big event where the cheering crowd will spur you on to the finish line.
If you're looking to stretch your legs further, check out our pages for the half marathon and marathon. If you're not too worried about smashing your PR, then you might enjoy the lighter side of these events at the Disney World Marathon Weekender. But, if you fancy yourself as a bit of a speed demon, then the California International Marathon has a reputation for being fast - and it's a Boston Qualifier event.
For those endurance addicts out there, Cali is also famous for it's ultramarathon events. These are any footrace measuring over 26.2 miles in length, and can get seriously long. For example the Badwater Ultramarathon lasts for 135 miles through Death Valley. The comparatively 'tame' Western States 100-Mile Endurance Race is another famous and stunning example. You'll want to take your time in these events, enjoy the scenery and strap in for the long haul. We've found that both the competitors and crowds at Ultras are some of the friendliest around.
Training for a running event
Training is hard, but we think it's essential. Try to link up with some friends and start a training plan together ahead of a big race - this really helps with motivation and can bring a real edge to your training. Have a look at some of our suggested training plans to get you up to race pace: 5k Training Plan; 10k Training Plan; Half Marathon Training Plan; Marathon Training Plan; Ultramarathon Training Plan.