All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
California
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Running Events in California

California has a wide range of running events on offer for runners of all standards and experience. There are lots of shorter distances over 5k or 10k which are great for getting the community involved and for providing a regular running routine. Fun runs are always entertaining events, and often have a charity element, so you can do some fundraising whilst also getting dressed in fancy dress or covered in mud, colors, and bubbles. If you are looking for a bigger challenge, the Golden State puts on a number of half-marathons and marathons. These often take place in the cities, and there are a variety of popular options in LA and San Francisco. Alternatively, California's stunning coastlines, rugged terrains outside of the cities, and historic National Parks provide amazing opportunities for trail running events. The most famous of these is the Badwater Ultramarathon, which goes 135 miles through Death Valley.

853 events found
Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

1. Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

4. Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

5. Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

Redding, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

6. Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1

Location

Los Angeles, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

7. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1

Location

Sacramento, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

8. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

9. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Valencia Trail Race

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

10. Valencia Trail Race

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Running

10k, ultramarathon, half marathon

Ticket$125 – $195
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

11. Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

12. Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

13. Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

14. Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

15. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

16. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

17. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

18. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

19. SuperHeroes Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

20. Arbor Day: Run for Earth CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Wine Lovers Run SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 4 May 2024

21. Wine Lovers Run SAN FRANCISCO

Location

San Francisco, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Wine Lovers Run CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 4 May 2024

22. Wine Lovers Run CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 4 May 2024

23. Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

24. Cinco De Mayo: Run Against All Odds CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 4 May 2024

25. Wine Lovers Run LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Autism Shero Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

26. Autism Shero Run

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket$10 – $65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Change the World Run CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

27. Change the World Run CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

28. Run Against Breast Cancer CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

29. Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.9

(6 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Snails Keep MOVING Run LA

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

30. Snails Keep MOVING Run LA

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sunset Marathon LOS ANGELES
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

31. Sunset Marathon LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run LAS VEGAS "City of Lights" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

32. Run LAS VEGAS "City of Lights" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

33. July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

34. July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

35. July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO

Location

San Diego, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

36. July 4th Freedom Run CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run LOS ANGELES

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

37. July 4th Freedom Run LOS ANGELES

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run CITY OF TREES "Big Tomato" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

38. Run CITY OF TREES "Big Tomato" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

39. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES

Location

Sacramento, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

40. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LAS VEGAS

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

41. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 LA

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

42. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO

Location

San Francisco, California

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Be the Light 5k & 10k

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

43. Be the Light 5k & 10k

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket$48 – $73
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
SPACEROCK Trail Race

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

44. SPACEROCK Trail Race

Location

Agua Dulce, California

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket$55 – $125
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Hidden World 5k & 10k

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

45. Hidden World 5k & 10k

Location

Los Angeles, California

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket$5 – $59.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
17th Annual Walk/Run for Hope

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

46. 17th Annual Walk/Run for Hope

Location

Yorba Linda, California

Running

5k

Heart
NBVC Liberty Paradise Falls Hike March 2, 2024

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

47. NBVC Liberty Paradise Falls Hike March 2, 2024

Location

Thousand Oaks, California

Heart
Kingsburg Elementary and Rafer Johnson Junior High 5k Walk/Run

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

48. Kingsburg Elementary and Rafer Johnson Junior High 5k Walk/Run

Location

Kingsburg, California

Running

5k

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 853 events
1
2
3
19

Running in California

Californians are world famous for their active lifestyle. The Golden State draws people in from all over the world for its sporting events - and running is no exception. With near perfect weather and gorgeous surroundings it's no wonder that some of the world's biggest and most famous running events are hosted here. Expect beautiful scenery, amazing people and big crowds on this international scene. But, if you'd prefer to stay off the beaten path, California's culture has created the perfect breeding ground for all sorts of smaller events too.

What you need to know about running

Anyone can start running, all you need are a pair of running shoes and the proper motivation to get going. Cali has a super varied running scene. So whether it's something on the shorter side like a 5k or 10k, or maybe you'd prefer a more lengthy challenge, check out half marathons, marathons, or ultramarathons in California, you'll be able to find something that suits. These races can vary from the competitive to the downright ridiculous and everywhere in between - you'll even find races that greet you with a glass of wine at the finish line.

New to running? The 5k or 10k events can be a great challenge to help you find your running feet. You'll discover that these events often like to mix in a bit of fun too. The LA Color Run is all about covering everyone around you in giant clouds of colour. Then there's the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot which will pitch your best costume up against 25,000 other competitors. Finishing times can vary widely for these events, the 5k can take anything from 20 minutes to an hour, whereas the 10k can take anything from an hour upwards. Our advice if you're on the fence, get yourself to a big event where the cheering crowd will spur you on to the finish line.

If you're looking to stretch your legs further, check out our pages for the half marathon and marathon. If you're not too worried about smashing your PR, then you might enjoy the lighter side of these events at the Disney World Marathon Weekender. But, if you fancy yourself as a bit of a speed demon, then the California International Marathon has a reputation for being fast - and it's a Boston Qualifier event.

For those endurance addicts out there, Cali is also famous for it's ultramarathon events. These are any footrace measuring over 26.2 miles in length, and can get seriously long. For example the Badwater Ultramarathon lasts for 135 miles through Death Valley. The comparatively 'tame' Western States 100-Mile Endurance Race is another famous and stunning example. You'll want to take your time in these events, enjoy the scenery and strap in for the long haul. We've found that both the competitors and crowds at Ultras are some of the friendliest around.

Training for a running event

Training is hard, but we think it's essential. Try to link up with some friends and start a training plan together ahead of a big race - this really helps with motivation and can bring a real edge to your training. Have a look at some of our suggested training plans to get you up to race pace: 5k Training Plan; 10k Training Plan; Half Marathon Training Plan; Marathon Training Plan; Ultramarathon Training Plan.

image
🇺🇸